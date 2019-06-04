Editors note: The following is in response to "Calistoga vineyard owner fights PG&E over liquid natural gas facility" which ran May 30.
I am in the wine business, making wine on Mt. Eden in Saratoga and I read your article with interest. I am also a board member and vice chair of Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE), the electricity provider in all of San Mateo County, so I have a deep relationship to the energy business.
Here is my idea for Terry Gard: The presumption that PG&E is basing its potential eminent domain claim on is that there will be increased demand for natural gas from the customers in Napa Valley that would be served by the PG&E natural gas pipeline. I think that is an assumption that can be challenged.
In fact, California is about to publish new building codes that will be in effect for three years. Those codes seek to eliminate or reduce natural gas connections to new construction in order to reduce fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas generation in California. PCE is issuing reach codes and many cities in San Mateo County are looking to adopt them that will bar natural gas connections in most new construction.
In addition, there are serious efforts at both the state level and from MCE, the electricity provider in Gard's area, to seriously reduce greenhouse gas generation, so I believe that PG&E's assumption that its natural gas customers in Napa County need a great source of supply is false.
Rick DeGolia
Vice-Mayor, Atherton