Please, consider voting for Spiro Makras for Calistoga City Council

I am a proud Calistogan. The reason we moved here is for the ambiance, peace, quiet and general quaint aura of this city.

Although we could do without the fires, evacuations and PSPS', we love living here. The folks who live here are lovely, helpful and generally just nice.

I really thought that this election would be diametrically opposite of what is happening on the national level. I was wrong.

The ink was no sooner dry on Spiro Makras' election papers than the vituperative crap started flying. You can't vote for him because HE had a party during COVID, said one judgmental individual, who by the way ,is running for election herself (a different position). He's this, he's that, blah, blah, blah.

What Spiro does believe in is balanced and reasonable growth. He's the only one of the three who feels this way.

In fact,one of the other three announced during the Meet the Candidates' Zoom forum that she would do away with any RR codes.

He wants to cap water and sewer rates for residents. Since we've lived here, my water bills have tripled. He also wants term limits. Imagine that: fresh ideas, new approaches.