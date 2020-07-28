Please fill out the census, it's important for our community

I would like to thank the City of Calistoga for allowing census banners to be put up over Lincoln Avenue. In particular, a big thank you to Jake Schneider of Pacific Tree Care, whose company donated the labor to hang the banners. Also thanks to the Police Department, Calistoga Post Office, Calistoga Elementary, and the Hydro Bar and Grill for allowing signs to promote participation.
Answering the simple census questionnaire is so important for our community. It determines the number of representatives California gets in the House of Representatives, the amount of federal grant monies for roads, schools, social services and community programs for seniors and children.
Please take time to fill out the questionnaire either online at my2020census.gov
or phone 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish). Remember only one person per household needs to answer the questions. Your data is safe, protected and confidential. So take five minutes to fill out the form and help our whole community.