Plenty of time to register to vote

I appreciate Carolyn Mark’s creative ideas in her Thursday, Aug. 20 “Register to Vote” letter to the Napa Valley Register editor.

Napa County has approximately 10,000 eligible citizens who have not registered to vote. There is still time to register to receive your vote by mail ballot the week of Oct. 5. Any eligible citizen who is unable to register online at registertovote.ca.gov can call our office at (707) 253-4321 to have a registration form sent to them.

Ms. Mark is correct that we do compare the signature on the return envelope to the voter’s signature on their registration. Signature verification makes vote by mail a secure voting method.

If a voter is not sure how they signed their registration affidavit, they can have a family member or friend witness their signature in the space provided on the return ballot envelope.

Voters who fail to sign their return envelope or whose signature on the envelope does not match their registration signature are contacted by our office so that they can fix the problem and have their ballot counted.