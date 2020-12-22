Poor roads are a ticking timebomb

Now that the post-fires rebuilding effort is underway, I feel this is the perfect time to address another of Upvalley's ticking time bombs; namely, the extremely dangerous condition of our public roads and highways.
A little over a year ago, I myself slammed into a pothole on southbound Highway 29, just south of Calistoga near Madrone Drive, and the sidewall of my right front tire split open. Luckily, I was at a location where there was room to my right to pull over, replace said tire, and return home without incident.
But what if I wasn't so "lucky" to be where I was? What if I lost control? What if it were some other driver who wasn't taught to "drive defensively?" Or was not as physically strong, experienced and capable as me? In seconds, as many people could have been killed as died in the Glass and Hennessey Fires combined. Or more.
Since my blowout, many of Upvalley's worst "offenders" have been filled with small amounts of asphalt gravel. Unfortunately, that won't last. When the rains come, the water will pool in our potholes, seep through, and break up and carry away loose asphalt, leaving us with potholes bigger, deeper and more dangerous than before.
About three months ago, I spoke with Calistoga's chief of police in person about the problem. I asked if he (or whichever agency was responsible) could place some warning signs (e.g. "Caution", "Uneven Pavement Ahead") or markers (such as cones or barricades) alongside the worst "offenders" (i.e. Highway 29, Silverado Trail, Deer Park and Petrified Forest Roads). But alas, to date nothing like that has been done.
I don't know what it's going to take for the "powers that be" (e.g. CalTrans, Napa County, the cities of Calistoga and St. Helena) to do something. It's even in their own financial interests to act because there's liability involved. The fact that some potholes have been filled shows an obvious awareness of the problem. But such cheap, short-term and, frankly, lackadaisical solutions looks and smells like willful negligence, i.e. the kind of negligence that could cost one or more of those public entities millions of dollars, maybe even tens of millions.
In the meantime, we motorists are being forced to deal with costs arising from such negligence and poor maintenance, things like: increased wear and tear of our vehicles; new tires, tire balancing and wheel alignments; body and/or chassis damage; and rising insurance rates -- all at a time when many are struggling and in no position to pay for anything out of the ordinary.
One other issue that is burning me up inside is that there seems to be a growing disdain of, or contempt for, small cars in many suburban and rural areas, including here. I myself have seen displays of an unmistakable "king of the road", "out o' my way" mentality on the part of some SUV and pickup drivers, and have experienced "road rage" on the part of some who were angry at me for slowing down at potholes or swerving to avoid them.
I'm also beginning to think that some of our public agencies (incl. the city of Santa Rosa) are purposely not fixing our roads (or adopting building and construction codes that recognize larger vehicles), in part because they aren't aware of the problems big cars and trucks impose on small car drivers; or, they don't care.
In some very real ways, small cars problems are being ignored, and small car drivers are being treated like they're of a "lower class." (My how things have changed - and in many ways for the worse - since the days of the oil embargo). Whatever the reason or reasons for all this, civic-minded owners of small, economical and more fuel-efficient cars should not be expected - or forced - into buying expensive, resource-wasting, gas-guzzling, CO2-belching, view-blocking and parking space-hogging SUVs, 4WDs, AWDs, pickups, vans or semis in order to traverse up-Valley's most used and highest speed roadways with less risk.
Mark W. Lehnhoff
Calistoga