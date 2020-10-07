Progressive Women of Napa Valley announces endorsements

Progressive Women of Napa Valley is pleased to announce our candidate endorsements. Having done endorsements since 2009 we have honed our process to ensure that the candidates we endorse have the values, experience and skills it takes to represent our communities.
Our continued support for Congressman Mike Thompson, State Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly member Cecila Aguiar-Curry never waivers as they all have done exceptional jobs to protect and provide for Napa County.
Calistoga City Council Endorsement
Progressive Women of Napa Valley is pleased to endorse the candidacy of Irais Lopez-Ortega for a third term on the Calistoga City Council. Irais has well served the citizens of Calistoga for the past 8 years. She clearly recognizes the need for balance between residential and hospitality needs, and specifically cites the financial help provided to the city’s bottom line by the most recent developments of Calistoga Hills and the Four Seasons. She is quite cognizant of the empty storefronts in downtown Calistoga and sees an opportunity to work with the Chamber of Commerce and the City Manager to look for grants and funding opportunities to lure diverse businesses back into downtown.
Irais works well with the mayor and the other council members and looks forward to bringing more participation from the Latinx community over the next four years. She wants to find ways to engage younger families in the life of the Calistoga community, and to work collaboratively with the elected officials from all of the Napa Valley. We urge the voters of Calistoga to mark their ballots for Irais Lopez-Ortega for election to the Calistoga City Council this November.
Carol Whichard
Progressive Women of Napa Valley
