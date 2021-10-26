Re-imagine & Re-engage: Health equity

Access to and provision of healthcare in the United States is not equally distributed. This is not new. It's been going on for centuries. Hence the result — significant disparities in health outcomes between ethnic groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control, African-Americans are two times more likely to die of heart disease than whites. Black, Hispanic or Native American are two to four times more likely to develop diabetes, three times more likely to have an amputation, and 20% more likely to die from end-stage renal disease than Whites. Infant mortality and maternal mortality reflect the same contrasting statistics. Health outcomes demonstrate the disparity between groups of people.
These numbers have remained static. Why? For the past 200 years our healthcare system has engaged in systemic segregation and discrimination based on race, ethnicity and religion. I’d like to share a personal story with you. In the mid-1970s, while living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, my husband lost consciousness at a football game. He was in critical condition. The ambulance took him directly to Misericordia Hospital, a small Black-owned and -operated facility with inadequate resources to deal with his condition. Mount Sinai Medical Center, with a state of the art emergency room, was just six blocks away. Why they didn't take him there? I learned that if you were Black and living in Milwaukee, the ambulance took you to Misericordia Hospital. Black-owned and -operated hospitals began in the late 1800s as a result of being denied access to healthcare. Emma Reynolds, a Black woman living in Pennsylvania, had been denied entrance into the city’s nursing program. The year was 1891. That rejection led her to establish Provident Hospital, the first Black-owned, Black-operated hospital in the country. Until the 1960s many hospitals still did not admit Black patients.
Discrimination wasn't limited to the African-American population. If you were a Jewish medical student at the turn of the century in 1900, you were denied internship at White hospitals. In response, the Jewish community established Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City to provide an opportunity for these interns to practice medicine. Similar episodes of racism affected the Chinese community in the Bay Area. The Tung Wah dispensary was established in 1899 in San Francisco to provide health care to the underserved Chinese community who faced discrimination and limited access to other health facilities the Bay Area. It was staffed by both Western-trained physicians and Chinese herbalists. Following the 1906 earthquake the Chinese community raised money to build a larger healthcare facility — the Chinese Hospital.
The Native American population faced similar issues of discrimination. The Indian Health Care services, established in the mid-1800s, was managed by the Department of War. During the period of forced assimilation, traditional healthcare and practices were outlawed. Today, the Bureau of Indian Affairs provides healthcare to the Native American populations. It is chronically underfunded. The limited access to care and affordability of medications continue to be responsible for poor health outcomes. A high prevalence diabetes in this population has lead to amputations of the lower extremities and end stage renal disease. Then and now, it continues to be underfunded and underserved.
Current health statistics are a clear indicator of health disparities between ethnic groups. Moreover, inequality of healthcare options, limited access to care, and availability of resources dictate health outcomes. The Sullivan report of 2004 is still valid today: “The most vulnerable of our population are less likely than Whites to be given appropriate cardiac medications, undergo cardiac bypass surgery, to receive renal dialysis or transplant, to avail themselves of the best diagnostic test and to receive treatment for stroke or cancer or HIV or AIDS.”
Systemic racism, poverty, unemployment and prejudicial treatment add to health disparities and poor outcomes. Like a festering wound, it's a complex issue that takes time to heal. However, time is running out. We're in the midst of a healthcare crisis. Step back for a moment. Think about your health coverage. Consider the ease with which you access healthcare locally and at the most prestigious institutions — Stanford, University of California Medical Center San Francisco, California Pacific Medical Center. Now, contemplate for a moment ... if you were Black, Native American, Hispanic or living in poverty, would you receive the ease of access to the BEST medical care possible?
Beth Lincoln is the founder of Women Stand Up St. Helena, and Monday Vigil — Black Lives Matter. She is a national speaker with expertise in cultural awareness and diversity in healthcare, education and law enforcement. Ms Lincoln is a Family Nurse Practitioner and adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College.