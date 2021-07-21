Re-imagine & Re-engage: Pay equity

Fast-forward to 1942. World War II was in full force. Men were going off to fight. Women were asked to enter the workforce and “do the work of men.” Yes, they rose to the occasion and went to work — think Rosie the Riveter. Equal pay for equal work? No! They earned 53 cents for every dollar a man earned. Once the war was over, their employment was over. Women continued to be denied employment and if they did secure it, they earned pennies on the dollar that men did.

But wait, there’s hope on the horizon! On June 10, 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Equal Pay Act (EPA) into law. It was the first federal anti-discrimination law that addresses wage differences based on gender. It requires that men and women in the same workplace be given equal pay for equal work. One would think, do we really need a law to say that pay should be equal? Evidently we do.

Eight years later, in 1971, Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). It guaranteed legal gender equality for women and men. It would end legal distinction between genders in terms of divorce, property, employment and other matters. Think equal pay for equal work.