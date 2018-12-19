When I was elected Fifth District Supervisor in June 1972, the Agricultural Preserve was 4 years old; the only county computer was a big box in the basement of the administration building and phones were still plugged into the wall. I ran for supervisor because I felt the board needed to be more people oriented as we made vital decisions on a wide range of issues.
During my eight years on the board we adopted a General Plan that protected agriculture and open space; directed growth into urban areas; increased governmental efficiency and upgraded our facilities. I also heard many complicated assessment appeals and learned the value of listening; exploring the concerns of both sides and arriving at a fair decision.
I have applied those same principles since my election as County Assessor in June 1986. At that time, staff in the three property tax departments were hand-typing numbers on 6,000 supplemental and unsecured tax bills. By Dec. 1, 1987 with the support of the Treasurer-Tax Collector and the Auditor Controller, we implemented a new, integrated computer system that automated those functions -- a system that Napa and 30 other counties who joined us over the past 31 years are still using today.
In 1998 the Board of Supervisors asked me to bring a consolidated department into the 21st century. The consolidation added Recorder, County Clerk and Registrar of Voters to my Assessor job. At that time the public came to the Recorder Division to look in our large books to review official records, and our staff made photocopies of the pages. Now the public can view our documents back to 1850 on public computers, and copies are produced with a click of a mouse.
When I became Registrar of Voters, voters were still using punch cards as part of a voting system purchased in 1976. Today we have the nation’s most advanced election system at our vote centers where voters print secure paper ballots after making their selections on a touchscreen computer.
I have enjoyed every day of the past 40 years working with our dedicated staff to help our property owners, residents and voters. Thanks to your support in the June 2018 election, on Jan. 7, 2019 I will begin my fifth decade serving Napa County with a continuing commitment to fairness and integrity. Recent legislation permits me to draw a portion of my personal retirement savings while working full-time, thereby saving Napa County $45,000 annually in employer retirement contributions.
Please feel free to visit or to contact me at john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org or 707-253-4459.
John Tuteur
Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk