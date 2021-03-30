Regarding Children: Flawless

Our prof was saying, “You may as well toss it into the ring, all your blameless perfection. Let it go.”

There will be enough days when we meet injustice face to face. When one is not at fault but becomes the brunt of some unfair policy or act and there’s no explanation that will make it even or just. That’s when we have to figure out the courageous and graceful way to be true to life without whining. It won’t be easy.

And it’s impossible to explain in advance what our young ones will meet along the way. How angry an injustice will make them, especially when there seems not a single thing they can do to resolve it.

Michelle Obama recently captured a hard swallow when she was asked to comment on a generational dilemma. “I pray there’s forgiveness. Nothing is as important as family.”

As we grow along side each other, perhaps we can say, simply, “I remember when … ” and allow our young ones to know us better because we’re willing to be transparent.

I made a mistake.

I didn’t speak up for my friend.

My courage failed me when I could have made a significant adjustment.

And maybe, just maybe, it will make a difference for these who follow in our steps and whom we love as much — or more — than we love our own lives.

Audrey Ward wrote the column “Regarding Children” for six years as the founder and executive director of HomePeace and subsequently, The Children’s Council, in a rural county of Northern California; during this time she was also a United Methodist pastor. She again offers it as a retired mother of two daughters and a son; four granddaughters and two grandsons, all of whom she considers her true educators.