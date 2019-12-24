I am writing in reference to the Dec. 4 article in the Napa Valley Register entitled, “Calistoga to streamline granny units, comply with state.”
To comply with state legislation, the City of Calistoga will streamline the process making it easier to develop accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
The League of Women Voters of Napa County (LWVNC) strongly supports the development of affordable housing, and ADUs are an important tool in creating new infill units that are affordable by size and design. One of the common hindrances stopping people from building ADUs is the high cost, with the various permits and steps costing in the tens of thousands of dollars. LWVNC is a firm supporter of several new state laws, aimed at promoting the development of accessory dwelling units known as ADUs.
We recognize the City of Calistoga’s quick response in amending its zoning codes to streamline fees and permit processes to build ADUs. LWVNC strongly recommends municipalities throughout Napa County join Calistoga in amending all zoning codes and permitting fees mandated by the state. This will help increase the supply of infill housing in Napa County, and provide income for homeowners who want to remain in their homes and age in place.
Veda Florez, president
League of Women Voters of Napa County
