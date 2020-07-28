Reopening in person school is up to all of us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent news that schools located in the 32 counties currently on California’s COVID-19 County Monitoring List (including Napa) would not open for in-person learning was met with a collective groan from both parents and educators.

For parents, who have had to support their children’s distance learning often while juggling their own job, the hope that a return to in-person schooling would come sooner rather than later was gone.

For educators, who miss their students and understand how important in-person learning can be to a child’s development, the news came with frustration.

However, for both groups protecting the health of children, staff and their families is paramount, and there was also relief that in spite of the challenges with distance learning classrooms won’t open until it is safe to do so.

When can schools reopen for in-person instruction? There are two steps.

-- Napa County must be removed from the California COVID-19 County Monitoring List and remains off for two consecutive weeks. The metrics tracked for removal from the County Monitoring List include local disease transmissions rates, hospitalization and testing.