I am writing to express my strong support for the Honorable Judge Monique Langhorne as she seeks election to the Napa Superior Court.
Her record on the Superior Court has been one of fairness and strong legal acumen. She’s an outstanding jurist with a long resume of experience serving our community for more than twelve years. Her appointment alone demonstrates her strong record, as that process includes a strict vetting process.
She’s been endorsed by a wide array of local leaders, including all the retired Napa County judges and our local law enforcement. Please join me in voting for Judge Langhorne in the upcoming March 3 election.
Representative Mike Thompson (CA-05)
St. Helena