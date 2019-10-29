* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Spencer is the executive director of The Rianda House Senior Activity Center, which is located at 1475 Main Street in St. Helena. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Call 707-963-8555 ext. 101 for more information. To view the monthly activity calendar, visit www.riandahouse.org.