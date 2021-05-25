Robert Louis Stevenson, Joseph, and Sam

As you all know, or should know, Robert Louis Stevenson married Fanny Van de Grift Osbourne in 1880, came to Calistoga and stayed at the original Brannan Hot Springs in a cottage that is now attached to the Sharpsteen Museum. They ultimately moved to the top of Mount St. Helena where Stevenson scribed what would become the book “Silverado Squatters”.
But this is not the story. Joseph Dwight Strong, born in 1853, was an artist more commonly known for his landscapes and portraits, also photography. His work is currently displayed in a variety of well-known museums across the country.
He had met and courted Fanny’s daughter, Isobel, marrying in circa 1879. He had lived and painted in Monterey, San Francisco and the Bay Area. He had enrolled in the California School of Design in SF founded, by artist Virgil Williams, and now known as the San Francisco Art Institute. Strong and Isobel stayed on our mountain during that time in 1880 with Stevenson and Fanny.
But this is not the story. Joseph and Isobel lived a bohemian lifestyle in the Oakland/San Francisco area. Their usual salons included other struggling artists and writers.
After a time spent throughout Hawaii with Isobel in 1882, by 1886 King Kalakaua had appointed Strong governmental artist.
But this is not the story. Joseph and Isobel moved to live with Stevenson and Fanny in Vailima, Samoa. As it so happened, it was found that Strong was having an affair with a village woman. Isobel divorced him and Stevenson cut him out of all family photos and any references to him in the written family archives.
But this is not the story. Joseph Dwight Strong left Samoa in shame. Sailed back to the U.S., settling in San Francisco, all the while continuing his work.
Joseph remarried Elizabeth Haight in San Francisco in 1898. They were married less than one year when Strong died, April 5, 1899 at age 45.
This is the story. Sam Brannan remained an enormous figure in the building of San Francisco and California. Although we have been unable to determine exactly when or how Strong met our Sam Brannan, Strong painted the last portrait of Sam in 1882, seven years before Brannan’s death in 1889.
Note: the second wife of Joseph Dwight Strong, Elizabeth Haight, was the granddaughter of Sam’s older brother John Brannan. The portrait now hangs on the Crocker Art Museum, in Sacramento.
Also note: a portrait of Sam’s beloved sister Mary Ann hangs in our Brannan Cottage at the Sharpsteen Museum. Believed to have been painted by Strong, the hands of Mary Ann have been altered. Why this happened we will never know.
In any case, revel in your local history. There is more than you know.
Historic connections to Sam Brannan are beyond belief. This man who accomplished so much within our history. Connections are endless. More to come.