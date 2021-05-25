Robert Louis Stevenson, Joseph, and Sam

As you all know, or should know, Robert Louis Stevenson married Fanny Van de Grift Osbourne in 1880, came to Calistoga and stayed at the original Brannan Hot Springs in a cottage that is now attached to the Sharpsteen Museum. They ultimately moved to the top of Mount St. Helena where Stevenson scribed what would become the book “Silverado Squatters”.

But this is not the story. Joseph Dwight Strong, born in 1853, was an artist more commonly known for his landscapes and portraits, also photography. His work is currently displayed in a variety of well-known museums across the country.

He had met and courted Fanny’s daughter, Isobel, marrying in circa 1879. He had lived and painted in Monterey, San Francisco and the Bay Area. He had enrolled in the California School of Design in SF founded, by artist Virgil Williams, and now known as the San Francisco Art Institute. Strong and Isobel stayed on our mountain during that time in 1880 with Stevenson and Fanny.

But this is not the story. Joseph and Isobel lived a bohemian lifestyle in the Oakland/San Francisco area. Their usual salons included other struggling artists and writers.

After a time spent throughout Hawaii with Isobel in 1882, by 1886 King Kalakaua had appointed Strong governmental artist.