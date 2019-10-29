Senior Corner: Enjoying seniorhood

Good morning, friends. I’m assuming because you are reading Senior Corner — and I’m very pleased that you are — that you are a senior.
Wouldn’t it be great if the world could look at the word “senior” and think, as we are going through “childhood” and “adulthood” that ‘seniorhood’ is just another “hood,” not something that one will dread.
I’m of the mind that we seniors set the example that seniorhood can be very cool, but we have to start making a good example.
As we’ve discussed in the past, it’s our choice. We drive our own bus, we set our own course. We need to begin seeing our glass as half full, rather than a glass half empty. It’s our call. I’m sure that most of you see your glass as half full.
Why would we want to punish ourselves by being negative or unhappy? Remember, it’s our call, we’re driving our own bus.
Why would we want to live a life punishing ourselves with a life lived thinking negative thoughts all the time? It’s not always easy, but as an incentive, who would you rather spend time with: folks who lift your spirits, who makes you laugh? Or the negative, unhappy “woe is me” folks?
We can change our attitude. Every day is an opportunity to make new friends, learn new things, jump in and help others through volunteering – to give with your heart. Remember, you are in charge. You either are happy being unhappy, or you’re ready to enjoy each day with all your happy heart.
I had the opportunity of watching my great-great grandchildren climbing a tree yesterday at the home of my granddaughter Sara’s backyard and they were amazing, like little monkeys. One of them asked me, “GG (great-grandma), would you like to climb our tree?” I answered, “Last year, when I was 90, I would have loved climbing your tree, but at 91, I’m probably a little too old.”
But between you and me, I would have loved giving it a shot.
So, what I’d like to share with you, are some of the things that work for me in keeping a positive outlook. Most of you already have found that there is only one way to be happy and joyful and that is to try very hard to be more of a giver than a taker.
1. Learn something new. Having a different perspective can be very refreshing. I love getting up early, often taking my cup of coffee out to the patio, enjoying the sky, the smells, the freshness. It gives me a certain energy and excitement for the new day. I feel at peace, centered and content with who I am. Then I will get on with my day. On certain days, it’s Julie’s Essentrics class, other days it might be a meeting with an organization I belong to or meeting with some friends for lunch. It’s always something that I look forward to doing.
2. It’s taken me years to know what truly makes me happy, and that’s what we all need to do. A few suggestions that I’d like to share would be to give Molly’s Angels a call and volunteer to make a weekly phone call to seniors and elders who live alone and have no family or friends for a friendly chat or check out the wonderful programs and classes at our beautifully redone Napa Senior Center.
3. To become happy with ourselves, takes a little work on our part, but helping others, in whatever way, seems to be a shortcut to helping ourselves to be happier people.
4. So, cultivate empathy and compassion. It is truly rewarding. A random act of kindness, like giving positive feedback for a job well done may not be a big deal for you, but it could make a huge different to someone else. We often don’t share our appreciation with others, but there’s no telling how that can ripple into their lives and what effect it will have. If we develop these habits, we, in turn begin to feel marvelous.
As always, I’ve enjoyed our visit.
Be kind to one another, and we’ll meet again.