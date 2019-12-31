Senior Corner: Giving love returns so much joy

Welcome to our Corner, dear friends. My prayer for all of us is to learn to love and respect one another, to see the good in everyone, to make a point of being kind, not judgmental. Open the door to seeing the joy of life and make the effort of being a giving person.
Having just turned 92, I’ve learned that giving, accepting and loving gives back so much happiness and joy. I’m sure that you already know this, so moving into a brand-new year, with new hopes and dreams, we know that, while we still have much to learn, we are on the right track. Here’s to a Happy New Year, 2020.
Speaking of the New Year, let’s find a way of having more peace and tranquility in our lives by learning more about meditation. Many of you already know and have learned much about mediation through Dr. James Keolker, popular meditation and mindfulness teacher.
His third special holiday meditation class, specifically for seniors, will take place at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. in St. Helena, called, “Achieving 20/20 Meditation in the New Year.” Keolker tells us, with a smile, “This is a play on words – for 20/20 means perfect vision and with meditation we try to achieve perfect clarity, like a new pair of glasses for the mind.” The session will also discuss intention, goal setting and making time for meditation during the new year.
“We attempt to address the needs of seniors through meditation, which can be of great help physically, mentally and emotionally for older adults.” Call 707-963-8555; early reservations are recommended. It is not necessary that you took the two previous classes of this series. By the way, I believe that 2020 will mark the seventh year of Dr. Keolker’s classes at Rianda House.
In addition to Dr. Keolker’s meditation classes at Rianda House in St. Helena, how about learning more about operating our computers, cellphones and tablets? One-on-one, 30-minute sessions are available in English or Spanish by appointment Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St. Make an appointment in person, over the phone, or by email: 942-4833, juan.cabrerasalinas@countyofnapa.org.
I recently read an article on “gratitude,” and how it sneaks up on us, and how we feel less anxiety and more joy, love and enthusiasm. The article suggested that we practice gratitude, much as we practice meditation. We sleep longer and deeper, improve relationships and decrease feelings of loneliness. By practicing gratitude, we start noticing things we ordinarily take for granted, which make our lives better and more enjoyable.
Great ideas. I love the idea of always working to improve our habits. What seems to happen is that it is so easy. You feel better by making these changes. We never outgrow the need to be all that we can be for our dear friends and our wonderful families.
Looking ahead to our new year of 2020 is so thrilling. We’ve learned so much, and now we’ll get a chance to put those new ideas into action.
See you all soon, and may 2020 be your best year, ever!