Sadly, our good friend, JoAnn Busenbark passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
If it’s all right with my friends and readers, I’d like to re-run a column I wrote about JoAnn in the Nov. 20, 2016 edition of Senior Corner.
Here it is:
Good morning and welcome to our Corner. I have a rare treat in store today. I will be sharing an interview I had with our good friend and amazing achiever, JoAnn Busenbark, whom our Napa Valley Register once wrote as having a “record of public service second to none.” I think you will agree as you continue to read about this amazing woman.
The most recent ‘chapter’ in JoAnn Busenbark’s amazing career took place on Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2016, when she was honored for her 12 years on the Napa Valley College’s board of trustees.
Quoting from the Register’s excellent story: “Board chairman Michael Baldini praised Busenbark for her commitment to the college, “JoAnn’s accomplishments have served the Board in so many ways -– as a leader in the selection of our college superintendent/president, as an advocate for new facilities and programs, and as a resounding voice for students first.
“A long-time supporter of lifelong learning, Busenbark worked at Napa Valley College for more than 30 years, developing many of the programs and classes for seniors at the Upper Valley Campus and the Veteran’s Home.”
As a long-time friend of JoAnn’s, I was very sorry to miss attending this great occasion. One of the things you have to accept, with grace, if you can, as you get older, are a few limitations, such as not being able to see with night driving, but I was certainly there in spirit.
Okay, my friends. Fasten your seat belts. You are in for a ride.
JoAnn was born and raised on a 300 acre farm in Roseburg, Oregon. One of four sisters, no brothers, it was their job to drive the tractors, mild the cows, pick prunes and walnuts, and to occasionally play in the bordering river as often as they could.
In time, JoAnn was off to college. Her sisters chose not to go to college. JoAnn played field hockey for Oregon State University, obtained a BS degree and started teaching PE and Health in the K-12 system in Oregon. This soon became boring for JoAnn, a person of action. Her next position was in upstate New York as a teacher and coach and dean of girls. Followed by another K-12 for Hillcrest School for Girls for court committed female juvenile delinquents.
In 1967, JoAnn landed in Napa and loved the valley, reminding her of the valley where she was born. She eventually became a full-time employee of Napa Valley College as the director of Disabled Services. Intrigued by their efforts, JoAnn first became employed as a workshop director under Napa Valley College, who was offering classes, work-skill related. The workshop, known first as the Napa Work and Training Center, now known as PSI, became a source of employment for disabled adults. At one time there were as many as 60 to 65 clients being served.
JoAnn continued as director of Disabled Services for over 30 years. This led to her appointment to the Napa City Planning Commission, which was a steep learning curve, according to JoAnn, but she said she loved it. She says that her competitive juices fired her up and she settled in to fighting for all issues related to the disabled population of the Napa Valley, as well as the elderly and the poor.
JoAnn was elected to the Napa City Council and served nine years. She also served nine years on the Napa Planning Commission.
No, JoAnn has no intention of retiring from public service. This is far from the final chapter in her full and successful career.
She is currently sitting on the City of Napa Senior Center Advocacy Commission, the Napa County Commission on Aging, the Area Agency on Aging-Napa/Solano Counties, Napa County Para-transit Coordinating Council and IHSS (In Home Support Services.)
Now to the more personal side of JoAnn, and I’m sure that after reading JoAnn’s story so far, it will be no surprise to learn that she has played the proud “grandma” to several young people, beginning with a Serbian family where the widowed mother was raising three children.
JoAnn’s second chance as surrogate grandmother was taking in a 12-year-old who was pregnant. The baby girl she gave birth to is now 33 years old, and calls JoAnn “Grandma,” as do her three brothers.
Her third experience was with an Ethiopian family where she sponsored three college age siblings, all successful individuals and all now US citizens. The family had been in danger under communism back in the 1980’s. JoAnn would be the first to tell you that none of these efforts were single-handed. It takes a number of caring individuals to be committed to providing emotional, physical and psychological support.
“It is my experience”, says JoAnn, “that the more we connect with other cultures, the more real the world becomes and that we are all human beings seeking the same thing – a peaceful co-existence.”
JoAnn has had occasion in the past few years of helping good friends, comfortably transition from serious illnesses to a peaceful death. That is who JoAnn is. Tough when she has to be and very kind and generous and giving which is who she is, and I’m grateful to have her as a friend.
Thank you, JoAnn, for letting us share your amazing story, so far, with much more to come, I am sure.
I must tell you that I find my greatest gifts to be the friendships that I have been lucky enough to have in my lifetime. Please don’t cheat yourselves out of this amazing gift.
This is where the 2016 column ends.
It’s been a great gift to have been good friends with JoAnn. She had gone through quite a few life-threatening experiences since I have known her I’m afraid I just expected her to experience another of her “miracles,” but, sadly for so many of us who loved her, this time we didn’t get the miracle.
Saying goodbye is never easy, but I have the feeling that God is going to be delighted to have JoAnn by His side.
Goodbye, my friends, until next week.