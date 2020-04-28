Senior Corner: How to find help for your animals

Good morning, so wonderful to see you. Aren’t we lucky to have the excellent guidance of our counties’ Public Health Officer Karen Relucio’s wise counselling? We certainly wouldn’t want to make the mistake of returning to a normal life too soon, much as we’d like. No one wants to see an increase in deaths because we moved too fast.
Our guest for today is Claudia Sonder, DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) and president of Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART).
Betty: Thank you, Claudia, for joining us this morning. Please tell us a about yourself, your organization, Napa CART and what you’d like to share with us.
Claudia: Thank you, Betty. A pleasure to be here. I had the privilege of serving as the director of the Center for Equine Health at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine from 2013-2017. It was there that I first learned about Community Animal Response Teams (CARTS) and Veterinary Emergency Response Teams (VERTS) under the guidance of Dr. John Madigan DVM.
Napa CART was formed after the Valley Fire in 2015, when it became clear that we needed a disaster plan for animals in our community. Napa County leadership supported the effort, and the Napa CART has written agreement with Napa County to support the animal component of response with a trained group of sworn Disaster Service Workers. Napa CART is a nonprofit 501C and entirely donor supported. Napa CART works closely with Napa CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) to train citizens in individual preparedness and to prepare for the various components of service during a disaster.
When the 2017 Complex fires hit, Napa CART was able to work with community members to shelter more than 800 large animals, and to provide support during the recovery phase of the disaster.
Betty: Great information, Claudia. Please continue with advice for folks with pets and how to help keep them safe.
Claudia: Unfortunately, the Covid1-9 Disaster will take its indirect toll on animals, as citizens find themselves quarantined and struggling to make ends meet without a paycheck. This link will serve as an additional resource for those seeking aid: napacart.org/covid-19/.
The good news is that Napa County has an amazing network of active animal non-profits, and we all work together as you will see by the following shared resource documents that I will leave with you, Betty. So that you can take the time to go over them and discuss the them in full.
Betty: Wonderful, Claudia. You’ve brought us so much information to share for which we are truly grateful. So many of our friends and family members have pets who are loved and a part of their families, so we want to make sure to cover all bases in helping to keep them healthy, as well. Thank you for spending this time with us, Claudia.
Let’s continue with this wonderful list that Claudia was so generous in leaving with us.
If your pet is displaying some “cooped up” behavior, here are some great resources to keep your dog busy and tune up their manners: napahumane.org/how-to-stay-sane-sheltering-in-place-with-dogs/.
For large animals, like horses: Designate a family member or friend to feed and water animals if you are too ill.
You will want to purchase a one-month supply of pet food. Here are some sources for online ordering: cnet.com/news/the-best-dog-food-delivery-services-in-2020/; petco.com; petfood.express/;
Need assistance with pet food delivery or supply? Contact Jamison Animal Rescue Ranch, jamesonanimalrescueranch.org/. Should you be out of work or are financially struggling due to this pandemic, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch will offer assistance with pet food supply and delivery
Napa County residents needing food for their cats/dogs, please visit your local drive up Food Bank Pantry Network. Hours and locations can be found here: canv.org/food-nutrition/food-bank/. For Napa County residents who are quarantined by their doctor, and cannot leave their home, they are offering a pet food and/or pet medication delivery/drop off service.
For all Bay Area residents, if you are unable to make it to your local food bank and cannot afford food for your animal, they can provide a 30-day supply of food. Call the helpline at 707-927-3536
— Napa County Animal Shelter (NCAS)
Napa County Animal shelter’s ultimate goal is to keep pets’ home with their families practicing shelter at home. If it becomes a matter of someone being hospitalized and no one else can take care of the pet, NCAS can offer a 30-day emergency boarding or temporary foster after proper decontamination procedures. NCAS can also offer supplies to facilitate the care of their pet such as leashes, collars, crates, bedding, toys, etc. NCASE can also deliver supplies if needed to encourage sheltering at home. NCAS has a limited supply of food donations and can work with community partners as need evolves. In the event of loss of life with no next of kin, NCAS will prioritize owner surrender of the animal and provide temporary foster and/or rehoming of pet. NCAS is the lead organization supporting the animal component.
— Napa Cart (Community Animal Response Teams)
Napa CART has a reserve of trained DSWs (Disaster Service Workers) who are available to support the existing agencies in pet food delivery and care if activated by the county. Napa CART will host regular updates with partner organizations and the COAD to coordinate the animal component of response and report to NCAS.
— Napa Humane
Napa Humane is available for animal behavior assistance and can be reached at 255-8118. Napa Humane is assisting the COAD to coordinate the animal response and resources.
— Sunrise Horse Rescue
SHR has volunteers available to deliver feed and care for large animals if next of kin are unavailable to do so. Requests for large animal assistance can come through JARR’s hotline and will b dispatched to SHR. Napa Cart will work with SHR to procure donations for large animal support
— We Care Animal Rescue
We Care Animal Rescue is closed to visitors, adoptions and in-take and has limited their services at this time to focus on taking care of their sheltered animals. They will be available to assist St Helena community with urgent concerns on a case by case basis. Please contact via email: Shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org
Again, many thanks to Claudia Sonder for sharing so much wonderful information concerning help for our pets.
We look forward to ‘A Special At-Home Meditation from Dr. James Keolker’ next week. As he signed off on his note to us: “Keep well, keep safe! I salute the peace within you: Namaste!” I’m sure you will be looking forward to our visit with James almost as much as I will be.
Goodbye for now. Do something to make yourself proud. Be kind to yourself and be kind to others. Love everyone including yourself. Let’s pray that we will all come out of this with an appreciation for the wonderful lives that we all have. Fill your hearts with joy and love. See you next week.
