Senior Corner: How to find help for your animals

When the 2017 Complex fires hit, Napa CART was able to work with community members to shelter more than 800 large animals, and to provide support during the recovery phase of the disaster.

Betty: Great information, Claudia. Please continue with advice for folks with pets and how to help keep them safe.

Claudia: Unfortunately, the Covid1-9 Disaster will take its indirect toll on animals, as citizens find themselves quarantined and struggling to make ends meet without a paycheck. This link will serve as an additional resource for those seeking aid: napacart.org/covid-19/.

The good news is that Napa County has an amazing network of active animal non-profits, and we all work together as you will see by the following shared resource documents that I will leave with you, Betty. So that you can take the time to go over them and discuss the them in full.

Betty: Wonderful, Claudia. You’ve brought us so much information to share for which we are truly grateful. So many of our friends and family members have pets who are loved and a part of their families, so we want to make sure to cover all bases in helping to keep them healthy, as well. Thank you for spending this time with us, Claudia.