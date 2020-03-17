Senior Corner: Keeping our spirits up

Hi, everyone.
I hope that you are all finding strength to hang on and ride this out.
We all want to take every precaution to ensure that we are doing all that we can do to take care of ourselves and to help make others safe.
If we feel less than perfect, it’s probably a good idea to stay at home until the cough, or whatever, is gone. Let’s keep our spirits up. Find ways to help others over this hump.
We need to find ways to make loving contact with our friends and families by email and phone calls.
When we feel good, let’s get out of our houses, find ways that we can be of service.
I liked what our county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said, concerning Coronavirus, “Be aware, be prepared and don’t be scared.” However, she also pointed out that we in the 60 and older group should try, a little harder, to avoid large crowds. If we feel like we’re coming down with something, but it’s not to the point of requiring medical services, we should stay home and drink lots of liquids.
Let’s use good common sense, but not let this coronavirus totally dominate our lives. Make a point of doing something nice for yourself and others.
For instance, as you know, I’m a huge fan of volunteering and have been volunteering most of my life. It’s hard to describe what joy it gives you to feel that you’re helping someone else.
I’d like for you to meet Joe Martinez, a volunteer at Collabria Care, Hospice. Let’s see what Joe would like to share with us.
Joe: “Being here means two things to me. On the one hand, it means acknowledging and meeting someone’s needs, whether physically, emotionally and/or spiritually. But being here also means being present in the moment—seeing the person for who and where they are right now. So, when I am with a hospice patient, I don’t see someone who is dying. I might see someone who’s talking, resting, or maybe in pain, but I see someone who is alive. I focus on what it is they need to make their life better at this moment, even if it’s just to hold their hand, listen to them or pray with them.
This is such a personal significant and sacred time in a person’s life. Being able to provide some relief or comfort during it offers me a sense of peace.
And the days I volunteer, I can look back and say to myself, “Something good happened today.”
Beautifully said, Joe, and thank you for sharing your experience in volunteering.
There are many opportunities to volunteer at Collabria Care. If you would like to volunteer, contact Anne House at 707-258-9080 or ahouse@collabriacare.org.
More on Collabria Care. There is to be a special series for those who care for community members with moderate to advanced Alzheimer’s disease, or related dementias. Lunch and Learn 202 is noon to 2 p.m. at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa (left conference room). Contact Leticia Duenas, 707-258-9087 ext. 272, or iduenas@collabriacare.org
The series schedule: April 1 – Dementia 101 with Anthonia Akabike & Jill Wood;
April 8 – Gems Approach with Anthonia Akabike & Noely Paredes;
April 15 – Learning to Speak Alzheimer’s with Melissa Gerard & Jill Wood;
April 22 – Understanding & Managing Challenging Behaviors with Anthonia Akabike & Jill Wood;
April 29 – Self Care for the Care Partner with Anthonia & Noely Paredes.
Lunch is provided at no charge. Pre-registration required (see above under More on Collabria Care)
Co-Sponsors areHealthy Minds Healthy Aging and Senior Helpers, Napa.
Many businesses that hold large gatherings of people are having second thoughts about going ahead with the events. Such is the case with Julie Spencer and Rianda House in St. Helena. They, as many other places with large gathering, are choosing to close their larger classes for a time. My feeling is that they are setting the pace for many others.
For instance, our favorite meditation teacher, Dr. James Keolker will be cancelling his classes at Rianda House for March and April and will proceed in May. We’ll keep you advised.
A few activities coming up:
Guided Hike: Alston Park. Explore the local ecosystem of Alston Park with a guide hike led by City of Napa Park Rangers on April 3, at 9 a.m. The address is 2037 Dry Creek Road. Code# 13940. Call 707-255-1800 or cityofnapa.org/parksandrec for reservations.
And, finally, you’ll want to save the date for Seniors Education & Resource Fair, on June 12, 9 a.m to noon at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, hosted by NCASE (Napa County Alliance for Senior Education). This is a free community event.
Wonderful to visit with you today. Treat yourselves well, you deserve it.
Betty Rhodes is active on the Napa County Commission on Aging, as well as the Senior Advisory Commission. Reach her at bettyrrhodes@sbcglobal.net