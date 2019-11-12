Senior Corner: Meditating on gratitude

Good morning and welcome. We have much to share this morning, so pour yourself a cup of coffee and settle in.
I’m happy to bring you the good news that our popular meditation and mindfulness teacher, Dr. James Keolker, will begin his sixth year of classes with three special holiday meditation classes specifically for seniors. This wonderful news has just been announced by Rianda House Senior Education Center in St. Helena.
The first will be “A Thanksgiving Gratitude Meditation” on Friday, Nov. 22, at 9:30 a.m., featuring a gratitude stone ceremony. Each participant will come away with important meditation techniques and a memorial stone for safe keeping.
“We’ve done this ritual for several years now,” explained Keolker, “and it remains very popular. Gratitude is the perfect gift for celebrating Thanksgiving, not only for others but for ourselves in reaching out to those we love, serve and support throughout the year.” The holiday class is offered free to seniors on behalf of Rianda House and Dr. Keolker. Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St., St. Helena
Looking ahead, you’ll want to mark your calendars for Dr. Keolker’s two future classes, his popular Winter Solstice sound meditation with Himalayan singing bowls to be held on Friday, Dec. 20, also at 9:30. As this is a very special event and because of its popularity, the class will be held in Magnolia Hall, 1299 Pine St. in St. Helena.
Dr. Keolker’s third and final class of this series will be “Achieving 20/20 Meditation in the New Year” on Friday, Jan. 10, at Rianda House. I can’t think of a better way of starting a new year, can you?
In closing, Dr. Keolker tells us that his classes are created specifically for Napa Valley seniors, experienced or new to meditation. “Seniors have distinctive needs not always addressed by our youth-oriented society,” Keolker concludes, “we attempt to address those needs, for mediation can be of great help physically, mentally and emotionally for older adults, and, of course, there is the socialization, the fun of learning together.”
Thank you, Dr. Keolker, for all the wonderful information on classes, both coming up soon, plus looking forward to additional information on future classes coming up for the new year of 2020.
I was happy to read in Nov. 5 edition of the Register that Senator Bill Dodd announced a Senior Issues Forum, which will to be held in Napa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa.
You have free articles remaining.
Sen. Dodd will host this Forum to address such topics as healthcare, housing, emergency preparation and legislation. The Senator will be joined by panelists who will include elder advocates and state and local officials. Questions will be taken from the audience. Many of us enjoyed Bill Dodd’s well attended Senior Forum last year. Come prepared to ask questions.
Let’s talk a bit about probably the oldest Thrift Shop in the county. Community Projects, Inc Thrift Shop, opened in 1941. Address is 715 Franklin St.,, Napa. Open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Phone 707-226-7585.
I periodically stop in and poke around finding real treasures, in addition to dropping off items I can no longer use. Yesterday I spoke with one of the volunteers and she was telling me about the annual donations that Community Projects makes ranging from $1,0000 to $40,000. For instance, donations for scholarships was $65,062.50, the total community donations, for 2018, was $438,210.38.
Major grants were awarded to American legion Post, Community Action of Napa Valley, COPE, Mentis, Napa County Family Foster Care, Napa Emergency Women’s Services, Napa Valley Education Foundation, Napa Valley Food Bank, NVUSD Childcare Program, Project Graduation, Queen of the Valley Food Bank, NVUSD Childcare Program, Project Graduation, Queen of the Valley Foundation, Share the Care Napa Valley and Teachers Resource Center of the North Bay.
Community Projects, Inc is a 501© (3) non-profit, volunteer organization whose mission is to engage in charitable and benevolent activities for the benefit of people and organizations in need within the Napa Valley.
Congratulations to Community Projects, your officers and your 150 volunteers, and thank you to the very nice volunteer who kindly shared this amazing information with us.
It’s been much fun sharing this conversation with you today. Let’s all enjoy our wonderful days, by helping others, less fortunate than we are. Children are very good at bringing joy into our lives. Let’s pass that joy on to others.
Let’s talk. I’m here for you.