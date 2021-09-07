September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

We have created trainings to educate the community, collected data, have run marketing campaigns, developed resources for survivors of suicide loss, and are developing a comprehensive strategic plan. I will outline our programs after I give you as current as possible data of suicides for 2020:

Nationally there were 48,344; in California there were 4,491; and in Napa County there were 22.

Our first endeavor was to develop posters and flyers about suicide prevention, and important phone numbers to call while in crisis. We also created business cards with similar information that we pass out to the public. We educate the public by offering two trainings, one being a one-half hour introduction about suicide and the work of our council. The second is a comprehensive and evidence-based training called “QPR,” (Question, Persuade and Refer), which follows the model of CPR. It empowers people to be able to respond to a potential suicidal person with a skill set, and includes a very helpful booklet. We have several trainers and have trained all of the organizations on our council, and also business organizations, churches and schools.