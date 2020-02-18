We've all seen those downtrodden folks who stand on busy street corners with makeshift cardboard signs that say things like “Anything will help.”
I usually try to pull out a dollar or two to give them before the light changes. My friend Gary has a different approach. He talks with them, offers them energy bars, offers to buy their signs, and gives them cardboard and markers to make new ones.
He has gathered all of these signs and mounted them collectively onto a large frame with the American flag in the background. The result is a very moving piece of art that makes a statement about how many of these folks are out there.
"I learned how they spent their day going to where food was given out. How they spent their nights in shelters or sleeping in the woods or in outside corners of buildings.... some were wasted... Some were extremely lucid and just had a hardship story."
The Weekly Calistogan ran a letter a couple of weeks ago from Yvonne Baginski, director of Share the Care, in which she pleaded on behalf of a needy portion of our senior population right here in Napa Valley. It’s bad enough to have to live in your car, but imagine you're a senior with medical needs and possible memory failure, and nowhere to go and no one to look after you.
Every community has its share of homeless. For three years I commuted from Calistoga to Santa Rosa to work. Daily, I passed under the Sixth Street bridge, which had been transformed into a wall-to-wall homeless campground. Occasionally, the city would clear out the area and hose it down, but soon, and without fail, the homeless would return.
It's hard to see people living this way. I’m told there is a portion of the homeless community that, for various reasons, prefer to live on the street rather than abide by the rules of living in a shelter. So what can you do about that?
There are economic theories that argue if all the wealth in the world was divided equally among everyone, over time, most of the wealth would wind up back in the hands of the few.
Indeed, the disparity between the rich and the poor has always been with us. The rich and the poor are mentioned in the Bible. There were probably cavemen who had bigger, better, warmer caves than others, and with more art on the walls.
You have free articles remaining.
Speaking of the wealthy, I once nearly got stepped on — literally -- by Imelda Marcos. This was in Waikiki, back in the early 1990s. Her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was an oppressive dictator of the Philippines. Together, they eventually fled into exile to Hawaii. It’s a long story, but as their country struggled with extreme poverty, the couple amassed a fortune in jewelry, gold bullion, and Imelda's 3,000 of pairs of shoes.
My brother and I were sitting on the curb at a hotel, waiting for our car, and a limousine pulled up. The driver got out of the other side, opened the back passenger door, and the first thing I saw was this pair of nice shoes stepping out of the car...
The movie "Parasite" just won a bunch of Oscar awards including Best Picture. It's a modern re-telling of the age-old story of class struggle, master versus servant.
But I digress.
The global picture can be overwhelming. But there are things we can do on an individual basis, and within organizations that make a difference. Here in the Napa Valley, each year we have several events, including the Napa Valley Vintners' Auction Napa Valley, that raise millions of dollars that go toward helping those less fortunate in our community.
We have nonprofit organizations that help buttress our community every day like the UpValley Family Centers, OLE Health, Molly’s Angels, Girls on the Run, The Boys & Girls Clubs, Rotary and Soroptimist clubs, to mention a few. I’ve been with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for three years and have an 11-year old “sister” I spend time with once or twice a month. She lives in Napa, in a very small affordable housing apartment, with four siblings and her single mom. It’s made smaller by the disorganization and lack of cleanliness, but that’s another story.
There are individuals like Greg Lake, a Vietnam veteran who drives for Molly’s Angels, and was featured in last week’s Weekly Calistogan. There are also many who work behind the scenes, quietly giving and making a difference because they feel it’s the right thing to do. As Greg said, “Doing good makes you feel good.”
Will the poor and disenfranchised always be with us? Maybe a better question is can we imagine a world where they are not?