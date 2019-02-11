On Saturday, March 2, Soroptimist International of Calistoga will be hosting their 18th annual Crab Fest and Auction in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds. We hope the public will join us in raising funds to support our many worthwhile projects both at home and internationally.
Our mission is to improve the lives of women and girls. In addition to our International project Women, Water & Leadership we also support numerous local serving projects. Our club identifying project is the UpValley Family Center. We fund their programs and domestic violence counselor. We also fund several scholarships benefitting high school students as well as women who are head of household returning to school to pursue an undergraduate degree or a certificated program; empowering them to shape their lives and the lives of their families.
In addition, we provided funds to the Calistoga Fire Department for new mattresses for their sleeping quarters at the firehouse. Sponsors of the Seniors Thanksgiving Luncheon, See’s Candies booth at the Christmas Faire and a Soroptimist softball team. Funds from last year’s event allowed us to purchase three books for each student at the Calistoga Elementary School where several of our members are classroom readers.
We depend on the support of our local businesses and the community to continue our good work. If you have a silent or live auction item to contribute or would like to become a sponsor of the event please visit sicalistoga.org and click on the Crab Fest link or call Mary Anne Dimitry at 614-205-8694. For tickets to the event please visit https://sicalistoga.ejoinme.org/crabfest2019 or contact Toni Hunt at 707-548-3726.
We invite everyone to attend the “party of the year.” Our much loved “Crabettes” will be back on stage for your entertainment. Hope to see you on Saturday, March 2.
Suzan Shaw and Karan Schlegel
Co-Presidents