Soroptimist will continue to serve Thanksgiving

For many years Soroptimists have provided a Thanksgiving dinner to our Calistogan Seniors. It is an event we enjoy very much. Due to COVID-19 we will be unable to provide our annual sit down senior dinner. However, we will be preparing and packaging meals for delivery. We have identified those seniors in our community who are most in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. We will be delivering the dinners on Nov. 25 sometime in the late afternoon. All of us at Soroptimist International of Calistoga wish all of you a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving.