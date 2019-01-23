Soroptimists plan Feb. 1-2 crab feed
The members of Soroptimist International of St. Helena would like to inform your readers of our 42nd Annual Crab Feed to be held across two evenings, Feb. 1-2, at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. For the first time ever, the club will celebrate the Sheroes in our midst by honoring eight local women at the event for their lifetime of service to the community. Honorees will be celebrated over both nights with live appearances on Friday and a video tribute on Saturday.
Return attendees who opt for Saturday’s event can expect the same rocking DJ party vibe as prior years with a few new perks thrown into the party mix including complimentary pours of Nichelini sparkling wine, a retail-laden mystery bag raffle, and the addition of a dedicated no-host wine and beer bar to supplement the usual two cocktail bars. The club’s crab order is secure so no one will go hungry or thirsty. (Every year some of the valley’s best and most generous wineries donate cases of wine to be poured during the course of the two nights.)
Friday night format will feature no-host bars, wine and crab galore served tabletop but without the music or live auction. Saturday night guests can expect a silent auction along with a limited but spectacular live auction still being finalized. Rare magnums of prized wines and once-in-a-lifetime day trips are among the goodies being lined up.
Elaine Honig, founder and president of STUDIO 4Forty, will once again serve as Master of Ceremonies and auctioneer thus insuring the two-night event is a balance of good cheer and serious philanthropy.
Tickets are $75 per person for Friday and $95 per person for Saturday. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities visit sthelenasoroptimist.ejoinme.org/crabfeed. Prospective attendees are encouraged to keep an eye on Soroptimist’s Facebook page for more event updates, including details about silent and live lots. Proxy bidding can be arranged through members. All of the proceeds raised from the two nights will go to fund the club’s expansive scholarship and grants program — a comprehensive offering that provides academic and professional support to women and girls of all ages.
Myriah Mutrux, director of hospitality at Hall Wines and a SI St. Helena board member closely involved with the planning of the fundraiser, said attendees who purchase a ticket for the event can do so knowing they are making an investment as much in their community as they are a good time. “Every year our club gives out thousands of dollars in scholarships and grants to deserving women and girls in our community. Nearly all of those funds are raised over these two nights,” said Mutrux, adding that proceeds from the event are also used to fund critical outreach programs, including those aimed at combating human trafficking in the Napa Valley.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena was founded in 1954. In the 65 years since it was created, the service club has given away more than $1 million in individual scholarships and grants while at the same time helping numerous other local nonprofits through volunteer and financial support. The club currently has 30-plus members representing a wide range of ages and interests. The St. Helena chapter of Soroptimist International is one of 1,275 clubs spread across 121 countries.
Thank you for your consideration. If you have any questions regarding the event or our club, feel free to contact me at this email or via telephone at 707-363-1601.
Holly Hubbard Preston
St. Helena
Accusations without evidence
Thank you, Mark Smithers, for acknowledging that the Napa winegrowing industry is the firewall between our agricultural landscape and that of urbanization. (“Climate and environmental downside of vineyards,” Jan. 10).
By accusing the winegrowing industry of causing all sorts of environmental ills, without any evidence, your letter becomes a perfect example of the conundrum that faces not only Napa County, but our nation as well. How can we ever solve our differences and make plans for the future, if we can’t agree on the science and basic facts underpinning the world around us?
Maybe the answer is that we can’t. Maybe we are locked in an eternal pugilistic contest with Aristotle in one corner championing “reason” while David Hume is in the other corner backing “emotion over reason.” Hopefully, this struggle doesn’t play out like many Greek dramas, destroying everything.
I believe the problem is founded in a lack of critical thinking, a rejection of facts and science that doesn’t fit into an emotional view of your surroundings. Why do you and the Vision 2050 crowd continually promote environmental falsehoods while ignoring the science that overwhelmingly refutes those claims?
By contrast, the wine industry’s success is because of science. The Napa Valley went from a sleepy provincial wine growing community to world preeminence because we embraced science both in the vineyards and in the winery.
I’ll condense your litany of accusations against vineyards into three areas; 1) the Napa River 2) hillside vineyards 3) vineyards cause cancer.
First, the Napa River is cleaner today than at any time in the past 60 years and it’s getting cleaner every year. On Feb. 12, 2014 the California Regional Water Quality Control Board voted to delist the Napa River for nutrients, in part because: “Although (Napa) vineyard use has increased over the past 30 years, vineyards use less nitrogen per acre than other regional crops. In addition, improved vineyard sediment controls and cover crops have reduced sediment and nutrient runoff.”
In 2015 the EPA put out the following: “NONPOINT SOURCE SUCCESS STORY, Implementing Agricultural Best Management Practices Reduces Nutrients in 36 miles of the Napa River.” Google it.
In searching their website and speaking directly with the Regional Water Board, the Napa river is not listed for any pesticides such as Roundup or fertilizers such as phosphorus.
Second, to plant a new vineyard or to even replant a vineyard in our watersheds the applicant must have county approved design and engineered plans that allow for zero, yes, that’s right, zero erosion. These standards are the most stringent in the nation. On my own hillside vineyard, I have six sediment retention basins that capture any and all water that runs off our roads, avenues and roofs so that water is gently reabsorbed into the ground.
Additionally, hillside vineyards act as firebreaks that slow down and dampen the intensity of wildland fires, giving protection to the land, people and property. This checkerboarding of hillside vineyards with their permanent cover crops helps to mitigate erosion from the burned-over land by having islands of protected soil interspersed within the burned areas. In light of our past failed forest policies and the cost to thin our forests, hillside vineyards are a demonstrable environmental benefit to our community.
Third, you clearly imply that the high cancer rate in Napa County is the result of vineyards, with no substantiation. This is a reckless and irresponsible act on your part. Simply put, Mark, prove it or apologize to the Napa Valley wine industry for slandering us.
Stuart Smith
St. Helena
Don’t blow a chance to make a difference
I love living in Napa County. I love that I can spend a day out in the woods, where I might see a bear, and, in less than 15 minutes be enjoying a drink or fabulous meal at one of the world-class restaurants nearby.
I know that Napa’s preeminent position in the wine culture is partly responsible for that. And I thank everyone who has played a part in recognizing what a unique national treasure we have we here.
But what I see happening on our roads and in our hillsides is a serious threat to that position and we should all be concerned. If vineyards continue to be allowed to radically alter the landscape to produce wine and bring in juice from other places just to attach a Napa label to it, where does that leave the wonderful mystique that has made Napa wines so desirable?
And if we continue to uglify our hillsides by ripping out the forests and woodlands to replace them with vines, who will want to come to bask in the sheer beauty of the valley?
So, (with many thanks to everyone involved in the daunting task of the Napa County Strategic Plan) I was happy to see that a vibrant and sustainable environment was included as one of the “Five Pillars” to drive our success and included, as a goal, to “preserve and promote a sustainable environment and conserve resources for future generations.”
That is commendable.
However, I think the plan that has been outlined to achieve that goal is woefully insufficient.
For example, to “Develop a balanced approach to growth based on data-informed decisions” the county indicates it plans to “Use available data sources to evaluate grape and wine production to determine potential development capacity.”
To me, that is a nothing-burger. What are the “available data sources you’ll be using?” How are you going to define “potential development capacity?” What does that even mean?
The plan also indicates that the county intends to adopt and implement a Climate Action Plan.
Will this be part of the determination of potential development capacity?
Will the county be waiting until the Climate Action Plan has been completed before determining what the development capacity is?
And how many years into the future will the county be looking to determine the potential development capacity? One? Five? Ten? Twenty?
Will climate change be taken into account and the impact, for example, of more droughts, on our water supply?
Will the strategic plan be looking at the impacts rising temperatures will have on grape production?
As vineyards are replanted with grape varieties more suited to the changes in our climate and taste, will the county be considering the impact on air quality and carbon sequestration as existing vines are ripped out and burned and ground may be left fallow and less effective in sequestering carbon?
In the real world and here in Napa County, these things are all related to each other and impact each other. And yet it appears that this plan will be treating them independently. This seems very “old school” and inadequate in dealing with the very real threats climate change poses to both our well-being and our way of life. Napa County could (and should) be so much better than that.
Please, let’s not blow this singular opportunity to be a world leader in climate action and quality wine production.
Elaine de Man
St. Helena