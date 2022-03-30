Special message from the editor

Late in the 19th century, one J.L. Multer sat down at a typewriter and pounded out six pages of copy with the intention of providing the Calistoga community with news.

We’re talking horse-and-buggy times here, and people with much longer attention spans. The paper way back then had no photos and very small type.

I like to think that if Multer were alive today, the intrepid entrepreneur would be sitting at a computer, much as I am now, reaching out to readers utilizing the latest technological tools.

Over years, the paper has evolved through many transformations, and is now undergoing one more. We’ve been hearing for some time that print newspapers are going away. Within the last month, The Weekly Calistogan, the St. Helena Star, and the Napa Valley Register have ceased delivering to sidewalk newsracks.

Now, with the end of a long and storied era, The Weekly Calistogan is making the transition to online publication only. We are remaining a vital presence in the community, providing news, features, and commentary relevant to the town; it will just look a little bit different. I will continue to bring you news of what’s going on in town; city council and planning commission meetings, parades, events, and stories unique to our area. You’ll still find Tim Carl’s fabulous photos and videos, Julie Mitchell’s features and book column, and all that you've come expect from this award-winning publication at weeklycalistogan.com.

And, an online subscription is cheap. Go to https://napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and you can start for $1 a month for six months. This subscription provides you access to not only the Calistogan, but the St. Helena Star and the Napa Valley Register as well.

The need for immediacy in our world is much different than in Multer’s. I learned, especially during the recent wildfires, that news delivered after a one-week wait may be news delivered too late.

I, too, mourn the loss of the physical paper. In preparing this last print edition, it was at first much like preparing for a funeral. But as the paper’s many contributors stepped forward to participate, it became more like a celebration of the role the paper has played in the community over the years.

After 144 years of countless editors and transformations, it’s an honor, a privilege, and very humbling to present the last print edition of The Weekly Calistogan. How do you encapsulate 144 years in a single issue? You can’t. But I hope you enjoy today's special section in Living as much as I did putting it together, with special thanks to Kathy Bazzoli and the Sharpsteen Museum, Dean Enderlin, Sean Scully, Anne Ward Ernst, Dave Stoneberg, and Jesse Duarte.

So, dear readers, swing by the office at 1705 Washington St., or give me a call at 942-4035 and share your thoughts. I'll be seeing you around town.

Cheers to you, J.L. Multer, and here’s to another 144 years of continued service to our community.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.