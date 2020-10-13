Spiro Makras' priorities are with our townspeople

In the short five years since we moved here, we've seen the extent to which big growth has been promoted and encouraged by those who control the purse-strings and sign the contracts. We're watching two enormous resorts go up like bookends on opposite sides of this fast changing town, with another planned in an open space where gliders and balloons once drew visitors, and another significant housing development proposed for beyond the Riverlea neighborhood. (All designed with short-shrift given to our working class members who make our wineries and restaurants run. And to my knowledge, none of these developments require solar panels or rain catchers. Hello?) Spiro Makras is the only candidate who shares my concern for the charms and small town culture that is being lost in this process. He's the only one who promotes the need to slow down, challenge, and question our current growth plans.
Meanwhile, a growing number of formerly thriving restaurants and storefronts along Lincoln Avenue stand dark and empty. I do not see our Council acting with the needed urgency or energy to address this growing problem. Mr. Makras -- who has a successful history as a restaurant owner -- will bring a new perspective and needed fresh ideas for rejuvenating our town. Beyond these issues, he questions the rationale and legislative process that resulted in our exorbitant, corporate-friendly water rates, and related issue of governmental transparency; he advocates for the creation of a senior advisory council and senior center; supports the establishment of a network of volunteers to assist with financial, health, and other concerns of our residents; and backs term limits for council members so as to promote a healthy mix of fresh ideas and citizen involvement in our governance. In short, his priorities are with our townspeople and culture rather than big, corporate, outside interests.
Want to learn more about Mr. Makras and his ideas? He tables at the Farmer's Market and elsewhere, and wants to hear from us all. I made the time to meet with him and found him to be accessible, articulate, a good listener, and someone who believes strongly in representational governance. He has my vote.
Matt Sarconi
Calistoga
