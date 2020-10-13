Spiro Makras' priorities are with our townspeople

In the short five years since we moved here, we've seen the extent to which big growth has been promoted and encouraged by those who control the purse-strings and sign the contracts. We're watching two enormous resorts go up like bookends on opposite sides of this fast changing town, with another planned in an open space where gliders and balloons once drew visitors, and another significant housing development proposed for beyond the Riverlea neighborhood. (All designed with short-shrift given to our working class members who make our wineries and restaurants run. And to my knowledge, none of these developments require solar panels or rain catchers. Hello?) Spiro Makras is the only candidate who shares my concern for the charms and small town culture that is being lost in this process. He's the only one who promotes the need to slow down, challenge, and question our current growth plans.