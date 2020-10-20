Spiro Makras supports seniors

As a senior voter, I am confident in my support of Spiro Makras. I've met with him and discussed his proposals in some detail. Advocacy for seniors is a priority. I also agree with his other priorities — particularly preserving Calistoga's small town character, and his strong economic revitalization plan.

Spiro's platform includes a Senior Center, with a public-private funding partnership (like the Boys and Girls Club) offering social, educational and wellness activities, with counselors who will provide free advice in financial matters, health, and other areas important to seniors. His platform also includes a senior advisory council which will meet regularly, advising the city council on senior concerns. This gives seniors much better representation including support for new ideas and help with problems.

Spiro recognizes that economic protections are sometimes needed. Seniors and residents are currently footing enormous bills for large and corporate users of water and sewer. Rates are set to rise again, and he's proposing a rate cap. He supports workforce housing — sustainably built, and subsidized by large employers such as Solage - but he wants to protect seniors and all residents from being stuck with future infrastructure costs and new rate increases for water and sewer.