Recent tragedies have focused attention on the risks faced by migrants, who are often seen as a political headache in the countries they hope to reach and ignored in the countries they flee. Some have become trapped in squalid detention centers on Libya's front lines. Others have washed up on the banks of the Rio Grande or sunk without a trace in the sea. A few have fallen out of airplanes' landing gear. The U.N. says a record 71 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide in 2018.