I don't recognize my country. Reports from the situation along our southern border make me sick and ashamed. Regardless of where one stands on the immigration issue, separating children from their parents for weeks or many months on end is a deplorable -and criminal- act. Add to it that these young children are kept in cages and often denied basic comforts and necessities such as toothpaste, soap, appropriate bedding, etc., add that several of these children have actually died in these captive conditions, and words can longer describe how heinous and sadistic our government has chosen to be. Reports are that this for-profit scheme charges we taxpayers $750 per child per day for their luxurious stay in said cages. Congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez said after her visit yesterday that she learned of women who are forced to drink out of toilets. How did this country of migrants grow so hateful and callous towards migrants?
So many people that I talk to find this crisis appalling beyond measure, and wish there was something WE could do about it. Here's an idea: what if Calistoga (and other Napa towns?) banded together to go on record as being against the separation of families, and of their treatment? Our message would be much stronger as a town and county than as individuals. Maybe other counties such as Sonoma and Marin could join in.
This sickening treatment must end. And we must stand up against it, together.
Matt Sarconi
Calistoga