Star editorial: Redrawing Napa County’s supervisorial districts

Throughout the rest of 2021, we will be hearing a lot about redistricting on the national, state and local levels. In Napa County, the changes might not be dramatic, but this year’s redrawing of the five supervisorial districts deserves our attention.
Every 10 years the boundaries between the five supervisorial districts are redrawn in light of the latest census data.
The deadline for redrawing that map is Dec. 15, 2021. New maps are also in the works for the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, Napa City Council, and Napa Valley Unified School District, but the supervisorial map is the most urgent because Districts 1 and 3 will appear on the June 7, 2022 primary ballot.
That makes the maps critical for the voters in those districts and the candidates running to replace Brad Wagenknecht in District 1 and Diane Dillon in District 3. Both longtime supervisors have announced they are not running for reelection, and a number of challengers appear to be lining up in each district.
We invited John Tuteur to walk us through the redistricting process.
The ever-capable registrar of voters/recorder/county clerk told us he doesn’t expect the supervisorial boundaries to change too much. Rather than major adjustments, there will probably be some “nibbling around the edges” of the current map, he said.
That’s because Napa County’s population has barely increased since the 2010 census. The Upvalley District 3 has actually lost population, so expect it to grow geographically to compensate.
After the 2020 census, District 3 grew to encompass a small piece of northern Napa. It will be interesting to see whether District 3 is apportioned a bigger chunk of Napa or maybe Berryessa Highlands, which is part of Alfredo Pedroza’s District 4.
The redistricting process is complicated by a delay in the release of census data. Tuteur attributed the delay to the Trump administration’s failed effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the count for purposes of congressional apportionment, as well as the pandemic and other factors.
The bottom line is that Napa County might not get the census data it needs until as late as July, instead of the original deadline of Dec. 31, 2020.
As the redistricting process moves ahead, expect more public participation than ever. The Fair Maps Act enacted in 2019 requires five public hearings, two of which will be held this spring before the census data is released, Tuteur said.
Also expect the opportunity to play with the census data and draw your own boundaries using new software.
Another bit of good news from Tuteur: He doesn’t expect small Upvalley cities like St. Helena and Calistoga to come under legal pressure to switch from at-large City Council elections to a district-based system.
Those towns are small and homogeneous enough to remain under an at-large system, and the lawyer who forced Napa to switch to a district system has indicated no interest in going after St. Helena or Calistoga, Tuteur told us.
We encourage readers to keep an eye on the redistricting process and participate whenever possible. We’ll be stuck with the new map for another 10 years, so we might as well get it right.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.