Star editorial: Redrawing Napa County’s supervisorial districts

Throughout the rest of 2021, we will be hearing a lot about redistricting on the national, state and local levels. In Napa County, the changes might not be dramatic, but this year’s redrawing of the five supervisorial districts deserves our attention.

Every 10 years the boundaries between the five supervisorial districts are redrawn in light of the latest census data.

The deadline for redrawing that map is Dec. 15, 2021. New maps are also in the works for the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, Napa City Council, and Napa Valley Unified School District, but the supervisorial map is the most urgent because Districts 1 and 3 will appear on the June 7, 2022 primary ballot.

That makes the maps critical for the voters in those districts and the candidates running to replace Brad Wagenknecht in District 1 and Diane Dillon in District 3. Both longtime supervisors have announced they are not running for reelection, and a number of challengers appear to be lining up in each district.

We invited John Tuteur to walk us through the redistricting process.