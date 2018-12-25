Editor’s note: Terry Gard sent a letter to the editor on Dec. 21, 2018, responding to a 2004 column by John Waters, who was then editor of The Weekly Calistogan. Gard said he spotted the article while researching family history. He and his son still farm their Calistoga property.
The original column by Waters is reproduced below Gard’s letter. Please enjoy it as much as I did.
Yes, this is a very old column. If you have interest or perhaps you may have had someone already respond to the article.
Peter Molo was married to Romilda Doda. Romilda’s father, Peter Doda, and family resided at the bottom of Diamond Mt. Road on what is now the Svenson property.
Yes, Carol Doda was related to this family. She was raised down valley.
My grandmother, Romilda’s sister, Minnie Marie Doda Cooke, purchased the ranch across the highway which is known as the Cooke Ranch.
Peter Doda is listed in the California 1888 grape grower report as a Calistoga grower.
Peter and his wife Pauline Mini were born in Guodo, Ticino, Switzerland. They settled in Calistoga in 1879.
Terry Gard, Calistoga
Editor’s Column: Bootlegger in the family closet? Cool!
First, I want to extend a hearty thanks to John Monhoff of the Monhoff Family Winery up along Diamond Mountain Road.
I came piling into the office here at 1424 C Lincoln Avenue on Friday afternoon and saw there was a message for me on the machine. I listened to it and got the creeps. There was this really deep voice, secretive, yet full of connotation. “Hey Mike,” it said. My name is John, so being called Mike caught my attention quickly. Last week, my name was incorrectly printed as Mike Lynch, not John Waters, so I knew immediately that the caller was on the phone regarding my column. “Call me back,” it said and then, as it seemed to trail off it mentioned something about Peter Molo or something and left a phone number.
Oh man, I thought. Now I’m goner. Peter Molo was a more or less infamous bootlegger from Calistoga back in the 1920s. He’d been popped by the local G-men at least twice by mid-August 1924. I thought the voice on the phone sounded a little like Tony Soprano. Okay, for the benefit of those readers who have never seen HBO’s the Sopranos, the voice on the phone might have sounded a little like John Gotti or maybe Al Capone, or Al Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface. I check my tarot cards before I return the call.
As a kind of self defense mechanism, my imagination tends to run way ahead of my common sense and bravery, at times; I mean I like pretzels, but I wouldn’t want to be one.So I peck out the number, and I’m a little relieved when I hear a cheerful, female voice welcoming me for calling the Monhoff Family Winery. I feel a little better, since, if I’m going to be twisted up it will be by someone well-known that that’ll create scandal an editor can read about in the archived editions of the paper in say, 2086.
So I leave a message, and a couple of hours later, John Monhoff calls me back. The first thing I told him after we sort of broke the ice, is what he put me through.
As it turns out, Mr. Monhoff recognized the name Peter Molo and he said Molo’s name is on the deed to the Monhoff property off of Diamond Mountain Road, not far from where reports allege Molo kept his still. As it turns out, the Monhoff family, who bought the property back in 1900, had to provide Molo access to his property over theirs. I’m continuing my research into that. Maybe finding an old still would be pretty neat. I’ll keep everyone posted.
Another interesting question was posed by Monhoff. Someone else bought property next to the Monhoff property that same year and later sold it. The name of a former owner on that property deed was Doda, and Mr. Monhoff is wondering, and I am too, if that person might be related to Carol Doda, the famous burlesque queen who many people will remember was lowered from the ceiling in a San Francisco club where she would take off her top. After some checking around, I think the famous Ms. Doda might have lived up on Diamond Mountain Road because at least one old-timer remembers her sort being in town.
Anyway, anyone with neat historical anecdotes should do like Mr. Monhoff did call me or e-mail me and let’s get these things out in the open once again.
In the mean time, I heard another rumor that I’m keeping an eye open for in the old issues of The Weekly Calistogan. This one is that during Prohibition, bootleggers, or at least people who sold the nefarious nectar, would plant palm trees as signs to knowledgeable travelers that booze could be purchased at that location.I haven’t discovered the truth about that one, yet, but I will. Ever since I was told that, last week after Mr. Monhoff called me, I’ve kept my eyes peeled for the palm trees in weird locations.
One such location is at a winery around a certain bend near the Clover Flat turnoff on Silverado Trail. I’m not sure, so if I’m wrong I didn’t tell anyone, but I think its near the Barlow Winery.
As you travel south on Silverado Trail, certainly not too far from Barlow, there is a wide-open field of grapes and no trees at all — nada — that is, if you don’t count three very oddly-place palm trees standing very tall way out in the middle of the field. Watch for them. Doesn’t it make you sort of wonder?
(Current editor’s note: That’s the famous Three Palms Vineyards, now owned by Dan Duckhorn. The vines are Merlot and Duckhorn has made the vineyard famous with his wines.)
Another note about bootleggers. I remember an interview I saw with Ernest (or was it Julio?) Gallo sometime in the late 1980s. It was on the 60 Minutes TV news magazine. The conversation was about the marijuana growers in Humboldt County, and how people would grow it as a cash crop even though it is highly illegal, so Gallo mentioned that his family had been growing grapes long before prohibition came into law, and this is what stuck in my head all these years — “And when prohibition came along we didn’t stop growing grapes, and everybody knows what they are used for,” he said.So, there are some mighty interesting folks who likely furthered the cause of the 1920s bootlegger.
The language of Lincoln Avenue was often very open and frank, especially in 1904. In one example I found a brief mention of a member of the town’s early Chinese population. In September 1904, it was written, “Charley Sam, the well-known California born celestial (editor’s note: that means Chinese) was getting ready to go to China on a visit. He was born in Oroville, but raised in Calistoga and attended public school here, and was therefore an American citizen, a voter and entitled to all the rights and privileges of this country.”
No kidding. That was an article.
There's much more, but I figure I'm about out of space. And time! Thanks again to Mr. Monhoff for his interest. I know there are a lot of stories out there, so let's tell 'em! It's all a part of the language of Lincoln Avenue!