Support Calistoga's High School Band at the Wildcat's football game Oct. 22

I would like to invite you to come support the Calistoga High School Band at the football game.

The High School Band starts their day at 7:20 a.m. five days a week. The past few weeks they practiced marching to get ready for the Homecoming Parade that was on Oct. 8. What a difference four years makes. From fires, evacuations, and a pandemic, the High School Band marched proudly, leading the parade through town showing the school’s spirit was still alive and well.

Amy’s Wicked Slush is going to be at the next Football game, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22. They will be donating 10% of the sales to the Music Boosters. The Junior-Senior High School Band has some music competitions coming up in the Spring. The money raised will help go towards travel costs.

Donations can also be made out to Calistoga Music Boosters, P.O. Box 72 Calistoga, CA 94515.

Come on out to the game! Eat some Slush, watch some football, see some awesome dance moves from the cheerleaders and listen to the High School Band play. Go Wildcats!

Michelle Hickman

Calistoga Music Boosters