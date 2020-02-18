I joined the Democratic Party 44 years ago, but began to feel at odds with the "party of the people" not long afterwards. Their advent of "superdelegates" in 1982 struck me as undemocratic. They were created for the expressed purpose of preventing an outsider from winning the nomination. But why would the party establishment want to prevent someone so popular from the nomination? Who does the DNC work for if not their voters?
"Outsider" Bernie Sanders is the first Democratic candidate in my adulthood whose vision and concern for America I share. I believe as he does, that our economic, healthcare and justice systems are broken, and mostly because of political corruption. I believe that the traditional approach of using "incremental steps" to address these problems has only served to make them worse, make us more apathetic and less trusting of government.
Most of us can see the value in "free" K-through-12 education. So why stop there? Let's take all that college student debt and -- in essence -- put it back into our economy rather than give to the banks. Let's view educating our youth all the way through college graduation as the investment in our future that it is.
Most of us can see the growing dangers and effects of climate change. Why not embrace a WPO-like approach to combat it with the Green New Deal that Sanders supports? How can we not take such action at this point? As for how to pay for such things, Sanders has as detailed a plan as any candidate ever has for their ideas. (One example: a nickel tax on every Wall Street transaction will raise more than enough to fund higher education without raising other taxes). I urge readers to research his website for similar proposals and funding plans. None of them are "free" of course. As democratic socialist FDR showed us, it's all about who we tax, how much, and where we put those revenues. Just what are our priorities?
"Outsider" Bernie Sanders won 23 primaries in 2016 and forced a contested convention against the absolute leader of the party establishment. His victories included some key rust belt states that Clinton lost in the general election. The Democratic, Independent and Republican voter turnout for the 2016 general election was mediocre, despite -- or because of -- the two candidates involved.
You have free articles remaining.
This time around, Sanders is even more popular than last time. He has received the most money among Democratic candidates despite not taking any money from billionaires or using a federal super pac, and (at more than 1 million) he has the most individual donors (New York Times, Feb. 1). He draws the largest crowds (in New Hampshire, in February heavy.com). He is the most popular candidate in the 35 and under voting block (Boston Herald, Jan. 13) which is our future. He has the largest army of organized, passionate and concerned volunteers spread across the country, who will continue to work for his vision and down-ballot candidates for years. He just garnered the most votes in both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary. And he polls best head-to-head against Trump than anyone else. Question the motives of those paid pundits who tell you that he's not electable, because every gauge and anecdotal nugget says otherwise.
The best achievements America has ever made: abolition; a woman's right to vote; the civil rights act; etc., didn't just happen all of a sudden. They took decades of effort. That's what we do for such big leaps forward: we keep knocking on the door of change and justice. That's the only way we get there.
JFK was advocating for M4A (Medicare for all) 60 years ago. We're way past due, and yet now we're knocking on the door of the White House. I believe that we as a nation can do much better than we've done in decades, and I fully support the vision of that "outsider" Bernie Sanders.
Matt Sarconi
Calistoga