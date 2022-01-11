Support solar energy

It seems that the California Public Utilities Commission wants to make homeowners and businesses with solar pay more for access to the PG&E grid than they now pay.

According to 350 Bay Area, a climate activist non-profit, the proposed changes would mean that installing rooftop solar would cause up to a 70% reduction in the solar savings rate. A proposed new fixed monthly charge based on system size, averaging about $50 a month, would be the highest in the country.

All this comes at a time when California needs to encourage, not discourage, installation of solar power if we are going to turn back the clock and slow climate change.

I urge you to call or tweet Governor Newsom to stop these rate hikes. His office is open 9-5 Monday through Friday. The phone number is (916) 445-2841. Don’t give up if his lines shut down, or his voicemail is full, or if you are put on hold.

Nobody should pay a penalty for clean energy; instead, California should be doing more to promote rooftop solar, not less.

Millie Pease

Calistoga