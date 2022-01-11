 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support solar energy

It seems that the California Public Utilities Commission wants to make homeowners and businesses with solar pay more for access to the PG&E grid than they now pay.

According to 350 Bay Area, a climate activist non-profit, the proposed changes would mean that installing rooftop solar would cause up to a 70% reduction in the solar savings rate. A proposed new fixed monthly charge based on system size, averaging about $50 a month, would be the highest in the country.

All this comes at a time when California needs to encourage, not discourage, installation of solar power if we are going to turn back the clock and slow climate change.

I urge you to call or tweet Governor Newsom to stop these rate hikes. His office is open 9-5 Monday through Friday. The phone number is (916) 445-2841. Don’t give up if his lines shut down, or his voicemail is full, or if you are put on hold.

Nobody should pay a penalty for clean energy; instead, California should be doing more to promote rooftop solar, not less.

Millie Pease

Calistoga

