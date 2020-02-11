We will soon vote for a position that deeply affects all of us in Napa County, but few know much about it: Treasurer-Tax Collector. This position demands a depth of knowledge and success that’s not needed for most elected positions. That’s why I am supporting Bob Minahen for Treasurer-Tax Collector.
The county has an $800 million investment fund that must be protected by our Treasurer-Tax Collector. This position is one of the most important that voters will be asked to decide. Don’t we want an experienced professional protecting our future?
As the Assistant Auditor-Controller for the county for over 10 years, Bob has been responsible for all of the county’s property tax distributions and school finances from property taxes. He recently developed a plan for the jail that will save taxpayers more than $125 million and will be fully funded before the project is bid and he is working with CalPER’s to develop a pension mitigation plan that will lessen the generational equity issues.
He is also the chair of the State Association of County Auditors' Policy & Interpretation Committee and has gained a vast knowledge of the county’s treasury and tax issues as a county employee for more than 12 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Please vote for responsible government by voting for Bob Minahen.
Sharon Macklin
Napa