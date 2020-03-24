Take control of your anxiety about the Cronavirus

My annual ski vacation came up, and this time I had chosen the beautiful slopes in Colorado. On my trip out there, I got some last-minute shopping done. While I walked around in the store, a woman right next to me started coughing and sneezing - I couldn't get away fast enough, trying not to breathe in while I was walking. The incident stuck in my mind… What if she had the COVID-19 virus? Did I get infected?

A few days later I woke up from a deep sleep abruptly. Something was very wrong.

Gasping for air, I wasn't able to breathe; the air barely reached the top part of my lungs. I panicked. My heart started racing and I was sweating. Fearful thoughts shot through my mind. What is happening? Why can't I breathe? Is the virus destroying my lungs? I looked around in the room. No phone anywhere. Where is my cell phone? I was all by myself and tried to call for help. I couldn't make a sound. I frantically tried to push air into my lungs and felt this barrier, it didn't work. I was getting more and more desperate. Who can help me now? What if I die?

High amounts of adrenaline were in my bloodstream now, which has been known to cause arrhythmia and heart attacks.