Take control of your anxiety about the Cronavirus

My annual ski vacation came up, and this time I had chosen the beautiful slopes in Colorado. On my trip out there, I got some last-minute shopping done. While I walked around in the store, a woman right next to me started coughing and sneezing - I couldn't get away fast enough, trying not to breathe in while I was walking. The incident stuck in my mind… What if she had the COVID-19 virus? Did I get infected?
A few days later I woke up from a deep sleep abruptly. Something was very wrong.
Gasping for air, I wasn't able to breathe; the air barely reached the top part of my lungs. I panicked. My heart started racing and I was sweating. Fearful thoughts shot through my mind. What is happening? Why can't I breathe? Is the virus destroying my lungs? I looked around in the room. No phone anywhere. Where is my cell phone? I was all by myself and tried to call for help. I couldn't make a sound. I frantically tried to push air into my lungs and felt this barrier, it didn't work. I was getting more and more desperate. Who can help me now? What if I die?
High amounts of adrenaline were in my bloodstream now, which has been known to cause arrhythmia and heart attacks.
Entirely overwhelmed by my emotions and helplessness, I was trying to not pass out. I only had one thought - I have to start to take control of the situation. I became incredibly focused, all thoughts and feelings subsided. I still couldn't breathe any differently, but I felt the panic and fear dissipating, my body relaxing. I was starting to feel calmer, my heartbeat slowed down. The barrier to breathing deeper was still there, but I noticed after a few minutes how it was giving way. Slowly, the breathing was expanding to other areas of my lung, bringing about more calm and helping my body relax. After about an hour from that first scary moment, I had returned to a relaxed state and was breathing normally.
What happened? How was I able to take control?
I am trained to tap into my Physical Intelligence, so I can laser-focus my thinking and disengage from my emotional state. How does this work? I created new patterns in my mind that give me a higher level of control over my thinking, emotional, and physical responses through the practice of Physical Intelligence techniques. These patterns have become natural; they have become part of my mind, which means that I can tap into them anytime I want. These are potent patterns that enable a strong mental focus at the thinking level and can influence emotions and some aspects of the physical state.
Anyone can learn how to do this - all it takes is time and the right approach. Most importantly, it can be a life-saver to manage critical situations like the one I got into.
Physical Intelligence resides in what we refer to as the subconscious part of our mind. For a long time, we considered it off-limits, but this is no longer true. Using the right tools and techniques, this part of our mind is now accessible, which opens the door to many options. Leveraging this approach, I was able to get a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms and to bring about changes. This is what helped me in this unfortunate situation, plus it opened the door to exploring the mind at this level - an exciting journey!
At the level of our Physical Intelligence, our mind is a world of mental patterns. In essence, all harbor emotional, physical, and mental aspects. These patterns influence our thinking, emotions, and control our bodily responses. By learning about the personal makeup of our Physical Intelligence, we can achieve a high level of control over our thinking and emotional state. It is the avenue to access deep insights into our conditioning.
Through tapping into our Physical Intelligence, we can also work on building essential competencies and skills that help us reach the goals we aspire to. We can gain more profound levels of self-awareness, become aware of personal bias, and deeply rooted fears. This allows us to address issues like low self-esteem or lack of confidence. Through the same process, we can build essential skills like the mental focus and emotional control that I used to calm myself down in this critical situation.
We never know what life is going to throw at us next - it's essential to spend the time and energy to be prepared.
Martina Wagner, Ph.D., is a Calistoga resident and author of ‘Physical Intelligence: An Introduction.’
