Fire trucks are driving along my street, I feel my pulse accelerating. Where are they going? Is there a fire? Am I ready to evacuate? Quick, what does the news report say?
My pulse accelerates, I get nervous, hypervigilant and feel that fear creeping up—What is going to happen? The traces of the experiences of two years ago are deeply buried inside of me and make me react as if the situation was happening all over again. A cascade of neurotransmitters and hormones is released, and my body goes into stress mode whether I want it or not.
It’s been almost exactly two years now since the big fire and the evacuation in Calistoga. My memories have faded a little bit, but when I hear the sirens, I get triggered. I am on autopilot, not able to control the stress and fear that is taking over. It is as if someone else was in the driver’s seat going where they want. Not only do sirens trigger this response, news of other traumatic events do too. When I saw what happened in Paradise last year it reminded me of my experiences and the trauma of the situation came right back.
News that represents a deep threat to my level of security, like the shooting in Gilroy, trigger similar reactions since they involve traumatic stress of the victims that we relate to and as a result we trigger a heightened state of anxiety.
Traumatic experiences are stored by our mind and body at deeper, non-cognitive levels. They arise when we are triggered, reminded of our experience and unleash an immediate stress response of our body. Our instinctive reaction is getting ready to act, to run away from the danger. Our body doesn’t know that the situation is only happening in our mind and is not real. It will react the same. Our instinctive fight or flight response is triggered by the Amygdala, our control center that is bypassing our cognitive thinking to accelerate the bodily response.
And we mustn’t forget our daily stressors that add to the bill of bodily arousal. As we all know stress has long term effects on us and being triggered or reminded by news events chips away on our physiology.
So, what can we do?
To not continue to be a victim to the stored drama from previous experiences we have to start taking control of our mind. Easier said than done because our cognitive mind does not have much control over our physiology. To pull mind out of the automated reaction of arousal we need to interrupt that cycle. We can do so by using our own body – leveraging our breathing and specific physical forms. Both serve to generate a change in our state of mind and associated thinking and feelings.
You might be familiar with breathing exercises in singing lessons or yoga or training as a speaker, but have you used it to control your physical body’s responses?
There is a whole lot more to breathing that meets the eye. As we start to tap into our breathing, we interrupt the sequence of automated responses and start patterning our mind to evoke different physiological reactions. Through breathing we can pull ourselves out of what is happening in our mind and seize control. Through breathing and specific movements, we gain access to our Physical Intelligence. Our Physical Intelligence includes all of our mental, emotional and physical processes, which exist at a level below our cognitive mind and are inherent in our body. Not always understandable, its mental, emotional and physical patterns have tremendous influence over every aspect of our body and mind. It penetrates the “intelligence” we use every day to work, make decisions, interact, understand and create.
When I practice deep breathing techniques, I feel my whole body go into relaxation immediately, my mind goes blank and any emotion that I’ve been experiencing up to that moment dissolves. A feeling of calm and serenity settles in. Using Physical Intelligence movements this effect can be enhanced manifold with the advantage of generating very specific states of mind that evoke specific thoughts and feelings. Through practice we can shape aspects of our Physical Intelligence which give us a higher level of control over our thinking, decision making, emotional states and physiology. We learn how take control when we want to, especially to control our automated responses to triggers, but also stress situations that arise in our lives every day.
To try it out for yourself to get a feel for it do the following:
Sit in a comfortable chair but try to maintain good posture with a straight spine. Fix your eyes softly off the front of your nose or softly close your eyes. Inhale through the nose for a count of four. Breathe in softly. Breathe in until you feel full. Hold your breath for a count of four. Review what this feels like. Exhale through your nose or mouth for a count of four. Repeat this action five to seven times and then review your state of mind. This simple skill will help clear your mind and bring yourself back to your center.
To learn more about centering and getting in touch with your Physical Intelligence please visit physicalintelligence.guru or email martina.wagner@arteshumanis.com
Martina Wagern, Ph.D., is a Calistoga resident and author of ‘Physical Inelligence: An Introduction.’