When an emergency hits, you turn to a trusted local news source.

We’ve seen it happen time and time again. During the 2014 earthquake, we were getting hundreds of thousands of pageviews a day, more than 10 times our normal traffic in those days. During the terrible fire seasons of 2015, 2017, and 2018, our traffic doubled or tripled for the duration.

And here we are again. In the month since the governor declared a state of emergency, our web traffic is up sharply – with pageviews up by more than 68 percent, total readers up by 62 percent, over the same time last year. Because people are stuck at home, the normally sleepy weekend days are now almost as busy as weekdays.

And we’re hearing from you too. Many faithful readers have reached out to say how important they find our services.

“Having lived in other places with local newspapers, I know how fortunate we are to have the Register,” one reader wrote.

“Your team (is) doing a great job keeping all informed during these challenging times. Be safe — be well — stay sane,” another wrote.

We appreciate the kind words and the support. My staff is working as hard as it can to paint the vast picture of the weird new life we’re all living all of a sudden.

Unfortunately, we can’t stand outside of the harsh realities of life in the era of coronavirus.

At the same time as our web traffic has been surging, the businesses we rely on for our advertising – more than half our total revenue – have been devastated. Many are shut down entirely, so they are scaling back or delaying their advertising.

Across the journalism business, across the world, news organizations are taking crippling hits to their revenue. Some are suspending their print production and going online only. Others, particularly those that primarily cover the entertainment and dining sectors, are shutting down entirely.

It is a very scary time to be in journalism.

And we are not immune. Like all other news organizations, the Napa Valley Register and our sister papers across the Lee Enterprises chain have taken a dramatic financial hit.

Fortunately, some business have been able to continue or even increase advertising, and we have seen a gratifying surge in digital subscriptions. That means we are not facing the kind of financial abyss that some other more vulnerable papers are facing.

But it is not enough. We needed to take strong measures to ensure the sustainability of our news organization.

Therefore, through the end of June, senior local and corporate staff across Lee will be taking a 20 percent pay cut. Staff members, including editors and other managers, will be taking two weeks of unpaid leave, representing roughly a 15 percent pay cut.

Fortunately, my staff has taken this news with remarkable grace. After all, we all know that there are plenty of people who are worse off financially in this crisis. We’re among the lucky ones to be able to work through this.

We’re not complaining, but we want you to know that we feel your pain too. We’ll do our best to keep up the same level of work we’ve been doing the last few weeks. We’ve developed a schedule to keep from losing too much staff at any one time.

But it will have an effect on us. Please be patient with us while we do what we have to do to make sure that the Register and its sister papers come out on solid ground after this crisis.

In the meantime, if you find value in what we’re doing here but you are not yet a subscriber, please consider joining us as a member. Visit napavalleyregister.com to see our latest options and offers.

Local journalism matters, especially in a time of crisis. Join us in supporting this important public service.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

