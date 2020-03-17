Teach your children social distancing

I am writing to urge parents and caregivers to take the guidance on children’s social distancing with critical seriousness.
This is an uncertain and challenging time for all of us and we are all desiring more clarity in understanding how the novel coronavirus spreads as well as incubation time prior to symptoms. What we do know is that at this juncture the very best measure we can take to limit the spread of this virus is to practice social distancing (at least six feet separation between people).
This is hard – really hard – particularly for children. Socially, children experience connection physically through games like tag, playing closely on the playground, talking and walking in close proximity to one another. Distance is strange and stressful and developmentally is very hard for children. What makes this abstract concept even harder is the inconsistency with which families and schools are implementing these public health measures.
(Living in a small town) many of us often feel that we are in a protected enclave. However, this outbreak is unprecedented. Our response must meet the challenge. Across the globe and here locally in the Bay Area, schools have closed, restaurants, resorts and retailers have shut their doors, there are widespread international travel bans. It is feared that up to 70% of the population in some countries may become infected. We must ensure that our sense of community isolation does not cloud our judgment in protecting this same community. Our town has taken measures by shuttering parks and recreation programs for kids. This is not the time for playdates in each others’ houses, going out to lunch, or playing group sports outside in close proximity. We should be having our children avoid playgrounds and shared sports equipment. As families, it is critical we support these measures.
International data that are weeks ahead of ours in the United States are indicating that viral load and shed can be high even when a person is asymptomatic. Yale University is facilitating sharing of data that are urgent on a pre-print server (MedRxiv); data from various outbreak studies are indicating up to 77% of transmission may happen before symptoms are observable. This means any of us could be spreading the virus before we know we have it and can take measures to self-quarantine. This is exactly why social distancing is recommended for everyone right now. This is not pseudoscience, it is literally the best method we have to keep vulnerable members of our community safe.
I urge all parents and caregivers to practice social distancing for their children to keep all members of our community safe by the best means we currently know to use. Children are being indicated as a potential “silent spreader” group in the population – not showing severe symptoms, but, spreading the virus in the community. Please explain this situation to your children. If you are not practicing social distancing, please explain to your kids that many families are so that they understand and do not approach other kids who are playing in their yards or out for walks or on bikes. We are all in this together. We aren’t socially distancing for primarily ourselves. The overarching goal is to keep all the vulnerable people in our community – older community members, immunosuppressed people, those with underlying health conditions – as safe as possible.
Alexandra Boeving Allen, Ph.D.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist
St. Helena