A contentious process which began approximately one year ago, culminated in judge Victoria Wood tentatively granting PG&E eminent domain permanent easement over a portion of Mr. Terry Gard’s vineyard at the corner of Highway 29 and Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga giving the utility the right to install a liquid natural gas plant on his property.
Judge Wood agreed with PG&E’s analysis that the three large resorts approved by the city of Calistoga – Solage (now Palisades Resort), Enchanted Hills (now Calistoga Hills), and Silver Rose (now Four Seasons) – require this gas plant in order to satisfy their increased demand when the latter two become operational in the coming months and years.
Losing one’s property by eminent domain if one refuses to sell as Mr. Gard does because his family has owned it for several generations is a traumatic experience and an expensive one at that as he is fighting it through the courts. What is happening to Mr. Gard can happen to anyone at any time.
Looking back into the history of the resorts’ approval processes Mr. Gard can thank the City of Calistoga for his predicament when it certified the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) of the two latest resorts.
CEQA mandates that all Public Services must be adequate for a project, and under “Mandatory Findings,” that “impacts of future likely projects” be considered when certifying it. Both Napa County and in this case the City of Calistoga have been and continue to ignore this latter mandate, especially when big money interests seek project approvals. Little by little over the years, the “less than significant impacts” of projects the City and County have been certifying are not just limited to the resulting traffic jams we all experience today. In Mr. Grad’s case, the impacts are due to the insufficient infrastructure capacity to serve their cumulative demands.
The City of Calistoga cannot claim ignorance because it was specifically made aware of these short comings when they approved the Silver Rose and Enchanted Resorts projects following Solage. As the record shows, on April 4, 2012 / pg.5, I submitted a comment on Silver Rose which stated:
“The City cannot afford the development of both the subject and the Enchanted Resort projects to occur simultaneously before the vital mitigating infrastructure improvements have been put in place. At this point, the city is not remotely in the position to accommodate their cumulative infrastructure demands.”
While this warning was being ignored by the City of Calistoga, Mr. Gard was enjoying a peaceful sleep unaware of what would descend upon him eight years later. This is the nature of cumulative impacts. It takes time for them to come to roost.
Napa County is just as guilty of ignoring them, project after project piling on top of one another.
On Aug. 11, 2015, the law firm of Shute, Mihaly & Wineberger representing Alliance for Responsible Governance notified Napa County about its: “Failure to disclose and effectively mitigate the projects’ environmental impacts – which continue to compound over time as more and more projects are approved without legally adequate CEQA review.”
CEQA is a California State law the implementation of which the State supposedly oversees. In a letter to then attorney general Kamala Harris, I pointed out the systemic time bomb of insufficient consideration of cumulative impacts of projects within Napa County.
Her answer on Sept. 1, 2015: “Resource constraints, as well as short time period allowed to bring CEQA challenges, prevent us from pursuing most local land use disputes involving potential CEQA violations that are brought to our attention.” When I pointed out the systemic nature of the issue, I was advised by phone to file a lawsuit against the County of Napa! This, from a purported champion of the environment.
In bending environmental law safeguards, neither the local government, nor the State of California protected the interests of Mr. Gard and in a wider context they facilitate the slow degradation of the environment in which all citizens in this valley live now and into the future. The effects of this pervasive culture loom large in our future burdening us all with enormous infrastructure costs, individual grief and while too late to reverse, still able to halt. If only the will was there.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga