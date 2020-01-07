On behalf of the entire Briggs Family, I would like to give a big shout of gratitude to The Cedars Care Home, in Calistoga and to Collabria Hospice Care for the awesome love and care of Robert (Bob) Briggs.
The level of care that my dad received as a resident of The Cedars was no less than that of a very loved family member and much more than we ever imagined. Iris and her staff treated each other with a kindness and respect that permeated the whole house and was absorbed by all in their care. We felt it daily and deeply.
Collabria Care brought their professional and compassionate care to the table, for my dad and the family, as well. Every morning he was greeted and groomed by their skillful health aide, Jamie. He was checked on regularly by his nurse, Bonnie, and when more care or equipment was needed, it was provided.
We miss my dad so very much and take such comfort in knowing that he was surrounded by these loving and capable people.
Beata (Briggs) Moucka
and The Briggs Family
