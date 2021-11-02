Thank you from Calistoga's Hearts and Hands Preschool

Because of your support we can continue our work with our community's children.

Our Oktoberfest fundraising event on Oct. 24 made $10,455. Our “Fund a Tyke” brought in $900. Because of you, we were not only able to remain open during the COVID lockdown, but able to retain our entire very important, qualified teaching team.

We were the only Preschool in Calistoga open during the 2020-2021 year. We served over 30 families that otherwise would not have had all-day education and care for their children. Nineteen of these families had a child entering Kindergarten or Transitional Kindergarten this fall. The fact that these numbers are larger in the middle of the pandemic than last year’s numbers really speaks to the need and value of our work here in Calistoga. With your support we are creating a resilient generation for Napa Valley.

Special thanks to Lincoln Ave. Brewery for the dinners and beer, Bella Bakery for the cookies and Casa Nuestra for the wine. Thank you to our Silver Heart Sponsors — The Beck Family, $600, Cal Mart, $500, and The Cauffmans, $500.

Thank you to all our donors, businesses and wineries for raffle prizes: Blackbird of Calistoga, Brasswood Restaurant, Copperfield's Books, Calistoga Creamery, Calistoga Roastery, Calistoga Winestop, Cameo Cinema, Funke’s, Pacifico, Palisades Eatery, Papa Lou’s Wine and Spirits, La Prima Pizza, Northstar, Sarafornia, Soul Rebel Coffee and 360 Salon & Day Spa, Casa Nuestra, Cliff Family Winery, Gamble Winery, Helena View Winery, Huge Bear, Trotter 1/16 Cabernet (magnum), Mutt Lynch Winery, PWR, Rivers Marie and Sans Wine Co., and Pope Valley Winery.

We are currently open to enroll children. Check out our website at HeartsandHandskids.com. Applications in English and Spanish are available. Call 1-707-942-1224 or come by between 8 a.m. to noon, or 2:30-5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at 1503 Myrtle St., Calistoga.

Board of Directors Hearts & Hands Preschool

Stephanie Duff Erickson and Jeanne McCann Baswell, Co-Presidents, Carrie Domogalla, Vice President; Leonard LaBranche, Treasurer; Millie Pease, Secretary Directors: Carol Bush, Dale Duerod, Mary Ann Salinger, Catherine Keag, Matt Reid and School Director Denise Benner.