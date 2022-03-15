 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you from Hearts and Hands

Hearts and Hands Preschool

The children at Hearts and Hands Preschool enjoy their play structure in the yard at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Calistoga in 2016. The preschool is located in the church's parish hall.

 Linda Williamson

Thank you for the glorious article about the history and impact of Hearts and Hands Preschool housed in St. Luke's Episcopal Church here in Calistoga (March 3, "Fabric of the Community"). There was so much detail about this school for little ones and the community support that has allowed it to help our community.

I just want to note that the photograph of the children on the play structure, while supplied by me, was actually taken by Linda Williamson. She deserves the credit for such an energetic photo of the children. By the way, those students are now in the 5th grade! 

Millie Pease

Hearts and Hands Board Member

