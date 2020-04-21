Thank you from Soroptimist International of Calistoga

Thank you dedicated Read Aloud Partners (RAPPers) who generate a love of reading and book ownership in the nearly 500 students at Calistoga Elementary School.
Soroptimist International of Calistoga would like to acknowledge you all - both regular readers and those who join us for the Read Across America/Dr. Seuss birthday celebration in March.
In normal times we would be celebrating your volunteer involvement in the school -- but what a completely upside world we are experiencing now. The Calistoga schools will be closed for the rest of the school year so the summer book distribution will not be possible. Luckily, just before schools closed we were able to add the spring books to every child’s take home packet! Thank you Leslie Wilkes, Mrs. Doop’s RAPPer in first grade for helping to sort books. We plan to start the new school year with books for all students whether the RAPPer is in place or not.
Teachers had a very quick turn around to keep their students engaged -- online classes now take place daily. All students were supplied by the district with a loaner iPad or chrome book and WiFi set up if needed. I heard that several rappers are reading to their classes via video…well done. Shout out to Ramona Asmus reading to Daisy Bogart’s third graders this way. Please contact your teacher if interested or just to offer a few words of encouragement in these unique times. (Their e-mail addresses are firstinitiallastname@calistogajusd.org)
We will be in touch when we can see how the new school year will roll out. In the meantime please stay safe - stay home, use protection when necessary trips take place, keep up with friends and family using the wonders of technology.
You are such a valuable part of our school community……thank you!
Soroptimist International of Calistoga
