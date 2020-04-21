Thank you from Soroptimist International of Calistoga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you dedicated Read Aloud Partners (RAPPers) who generate a love of reading and book ownership in the nearly 500 students at Calistoga Elementary School.

Soroptimist International of Calistoga would like to acknowledge you all - both regular readers and those who join us for the Read Across America/Dr. Seuss birthday celebration in March.

In normal times we would be celebrating your volunteer involvement in the school -- but what a completely upside world we are experiencing now. The Calistoga schools will be closed for the rest of the school year so the summer book distribution will not be possible. Luckily, just before schools closed we were able to add the spring books to every child’s take home packet! Thank you Leslie Wilkes, Mrs. Doop’s RAPPer in first grade for helping to sort books. We plan to start the new school year with books for all students whether the RAPPer is in place or not.