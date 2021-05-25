Thank you from the Sharpsteen Museum

Excited and anxious, at noon on April 16, the Sharpsteen Museum reopened its doors after 13 long and frightening months. With our operating hours being temporarily limited (Friday to Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.) we had no idea what to expect but there you were. Many out of town visitors of course but for the most part it was you, our local community, citizens of Calistoga filing happily into the museum to show their support, make donations, purchase items in our store, renew memberships, or to finally get to see the new Thollander exhibit.

There is something to say about being a Calistogan. A friend in dire times, always ready to help a neighbor, quick with a smile, and most importantly stubborn in the face of adversity. Just try to take us down, it’s not gonna happen.

Our only downside was the loss of so many volunteer docents. Not to COVID-19 casualties, but the members that lost homes in the fires and were forced to move, too much stress creating health issues, too much on their plate or simply too many birthdays. If you are able to lend a hand and become a docent, just give the museum a call (or use our web site to send a message) with your name and phone number. Docent Chair Jane Bennett will give you a holler.