Thank you Sharpsteen Museum

The Soroptimist International of Calistoga/Palisades Pals would like to acknowledge and thank the Sharpsteen Museum Board for allowing the Palisades High School teacher and students to be given a private tour of the museum lead by our very own, Kent Domogalla, author of "Looking For the Past in Calistoga."

Kent was assisted by Board members and museum volunteers. Each student was given a bookmark and told to put their name on it. They then were told they could pick any book of their choice that raised their interests and put smiles on their faces. Kent Domogalla gifted the books. A BIG Thank You to you! The PHS students were totally engaged with the dioramas, artifacts, and exhibits making history-learning fun. The students now have a small treasure from our little town of Calistoga's treasure, The Sharpsteen Museum.