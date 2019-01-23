We at Home Instead Senior Care in Napa would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in and contributed to “Be a Santa to a Senior” this holiday season.
Thanks to overwhelming community support, Home Instead serving American Canyon, Napa, Calistoga, St. Helena, and Yountville brought holiday joy to over 300 local seniors.
Four “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees were placed throughout the Napa area and community members generously donated socks, blankets, toiletries, nonperishable food items, and other requested items. Overall, 730 gifts were collected for 365 area seniors. We are grateful to all our volunteers and donors who helped brighten a senior’s holiday this year.
We would also like to thank our community partners who were instrumental in the success of this program including Pathfinders Youth Group, CVS Pharmacies, The Doctors Company, Kaiser Permanente, and Naked Wines.
“Be a Santa to a Senior” is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors. Home Instead Senior Care partners with local non-profit and community organizations to identify seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts during the holidays. “Be a Santa to a Senior” relies on volunteers who collect, wrap and deliver gifts. Since its inception in 2003, over 60,000 volunteers have helped distribute over 2 million gifts to more than 700,000 deserving seniors.
Again, thank you to all those who made this year’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” possible. It means so much to our local seniors and helps make their holiday season special. To volunteer for next year’s program or more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 707-552-2266.
Ashley Cook
Home Instead Senior Care