Thanks from UpValley Family Centers

Thank you for covering the important issue of teens and healthy relationships in your story, "UpValley teens empowered during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month" (Feb. 25). Building awareness about healthy boundaries and learning about resources to prevent or get out of abusive relationships is critical for young people as they begin dating. The UpValley Family Centers appreciates our partnership with NEWS, and their delivery of important information and resources to the local youth who participate in our weekly CLARO/CLARA mentoring groups at Upvalley middle and high schools. We also appreciate our local school districts because they value and utilize the resources that community-based organizations like ours can bring to students on campus.