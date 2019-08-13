On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Calistoga Community Pool Project, I would like to thank everyone responsible for making the pool’s 10th Birthday Party a big success. Recreation Director Rachel Melick along with Recreation Coordinator Emily Gouveia and staff worked hard behind the scenes to pull off the biggest pool event of the season.
There are so many in the community to thank for their generosity but certainly Rosie Dunsford of Calistoga Inn for making and serving the most delicious cakes as well as Michael Fradelizio, owner of Calistoga Creamery, for donating the ice cream that was served with the cake – the line was long and steady for guests waiting to get that special treat! Thanks also to the CCPP Board Directors as well as Friends of the Pool for being there to help set up and assist with the event.
Last but not least the City of Calistoga and Council Members should be applauded for sponsoring the Birthday Party and for continuing to support the pool and make swimming affordable for all Calistoga residents.
We hope to be around for the 20th Birthday of our beautiful pool.
Suzan Shaw
Treasurer, CCPP Board of Directors